Fort Myers, FL

Man who passed fake $100 bills in downtown Fort Myers pleads guilty; could get $250K fine, prison

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 5 days ago

A man accused of passing fake $100 bills at several Fort Myers businesses in June has pleaded guilty to three federal charges and will be sentenced in August.

Erik Carlo Baez, 21, who has listed addresses in Chicago, was indicted and initially entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment in September in U.S. District Court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mac R. McCoy on three charges of passing or uttering of counterfeit notes and possession of counterfeit notes.

However, a guilty plea to all counts filed by Baez on May 3 was accepted by U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell, where the case had been assigned.

Tattoos link suspect: Tattoos, social media info link man to slew of counterfeit $100 bills passed in Fort Myers

At his Aug. 1 sentencing Baez faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, supervised probation of up to three years, and a special assessment of $100 on each count.

According to federal court documents, on June 15, 2021, Baez entered and made purchases at Scoops on First Street in downtown Fort Myers, Franklin Shops and Gulf Coast Fudge, knowingly using a counterfeit $100 bill for all purchases.

Investigators found that bills with the same serial number were passed at each location with Baez receiving genuine U.S. currency in change. Representatives from each store identified Baez as the person who gave them the fake $100 bills.

State boots case to feds: Sarasota man faces federal prosecution in counterfeit money case after state defers

Video surveillance footage also showed Baez in the same clothing at each of the locations and with matching tattoos. Photos of him with a relative in Fort Myers posted on social media also helped FBI agents identify Baez, court documents said.

Baez is shown on video surveillance in the Gulf Coast Fudge shop pulling what investigators suspected to be genuine currency out of his pocket, counting it multiple times, and then placing a single counterfeit bill into his wallet before purchasing his items with a counterfeit $100.

Court documents described the counterfeit bill used as a genuine $10 bill that had been "washed" (stripped of its ink)  and a $100 FRN printed on top of it. The watermark on each counterfeit $100 examined was that of Alexander Hamilton and not Ben Franklin, the correct $100 watermark.

A minor issue during the plea hearing over Baez' name listed incorrected on the federal indictment, Claro instead of Carlo, was corrected when Baez agreed that he was the suspect listed in the indictment.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Man who passed fake $100 bills in downtown Fort Myers pleads guilty; could get $250K fine, prison

