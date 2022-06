Last month, VISTA Today honored its 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars at Penn State Great Valley in Malvern. “You work hard for not only your job but for the community around you,” said Darren Girardeau, the Director of Emergency Services, Transport & Radiology Nursing at Chester County Hospital. “It’s just a really nice thing to see all these people … who are really going to be the wave of the future. I think that’s what being a VISTA Millennial Superstar means.”

