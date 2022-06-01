ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

LeBron James Sends Out A Tweet To Former Cavs Teammate

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2704Ch_0fx6YNTv00

On Tuesday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jawad Williams. James has also played for the Miami Heat and he is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jawad Williams.

Williams' tweet: "After 17 years, I have decided to retire from playing the game that I love so much. It is truly a Blessing, and an honor to be able to walk away from the game on my own terms. Special thanks to My Family, friends, fans, and the game of basketball… Thank you! WAD"

James' tweet to Williams : "Congratulations brother!!!"

Williams was on the Cavs for three seasons (2008-11), and in two of them he played with James.

In the summer of 2010, James famously left Cleveland to join the Miami Heat.

With the Heat, he made the NBA Finals four times in a row and won his first two NBA Championships.

After that, James returned to the Cavs and went to four more Finals, and the Cavs won the NBA Title in 2016.

In 2020, James won his fourth title on the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Williams, he is now retiring from basketball.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics star takes profane shot at James Worthy

The Boston Celtics’ current NBA Finals series is apparently a referendum on their most bitter basketball rivalry as well. Retired ex-Celtics star Cedric Maxwell spoke this week to Brian Windhorst of ESPN and got in a profane shot at retired former Los Angeles Lakers star James Worthy. The Celtics and the Lakers have one of the fiercest rivalries in sports. Both teams currently have 17 NBA titles each, but the Celtics can win No. 18 by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Miami, FL
Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jawad Williams
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham was not Lakers’ first choice as head coach?

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is more than qualified to serve in the position. But it turns out that he may have actually been the team’s Plan B. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported this week that there is buzz in league coaching circles that Michigan coach Juwan Howard was the Lakers’ preferred candidate. Stein adds that the Lakers made such strong overtures to Howard that the implication was that their head coaching job was his if he wanted to take it.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy