Miller High Life will certify you to legally perform marriages

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With 82% of weddings postponed throughout the height of the pandemic and around 2.5 million scheduled for this year, Miller High Life is looking to help the wedding backlog by making it easier for beer-lovers to enter the High Life of matrimony.

According to a press release, Miller High Life has created The Officiants Of High Life, a free program for beer-lovers to easily and legally marry their friends, family or strangers. People are invited to join The Officiants Of High Life and then will receive everything they need to help weddings happen without a hitch, including:

A license to officiate legal weddings

An “Officiant of High Life” membership card to commemorate your official High Life status

A beer-lover ceremony script that “brings the laughs, romance and wit for a wedding ceremony that hits all the right notes”

A chance for a limited-edition Miller High Life x Tie Bar formalwear gift set including a 100% leather beer koozie, a “Champagne of Beers” silk pocket square and Girl in the Moon cotton-blend socks to make sure you look your best while performing your official duties

Fans can visit HitchedByHighLife.com to receive their official officiant status.

