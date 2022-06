DC has released the trailer for Batman: Failsafe, the debut arc of Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez's upcoming run on Batman. The story begins in Batman #125 and sees Batman plagued by visions of a terrible future. At the same time, someone in Gotham is murdering the city's wealthy elites, and one of Batman's greatest foes is involved. According to the official synopsis, "Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning." You can watch the trailer below.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO