San Antonio, TX

Officials searching for missing man last seen on south side

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a missing 91-year-old man who was last seen on May 30. Araujo Espiridion...

Common.Sense
5d ago

Who is looking for him? Do they think he got lost, abducted, etc…. Most people have a cell phone or ID or know their own name and can communicate!

