Annandale, MN

James ‘Jim’ H. Logeais

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jim” H. Logeais, age 82, of Annandale died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Memory Cottages of Annandale Care Center. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale with Fr. Victor Valencia as Celebrant. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery, French Lake. James Harrison Logeais...

#Obituary
