Walnut Cove, NC

Jo-ell Davis signs to cheer with Carolina University South softball finishes Regional runner-up Ju...

 4 days ago
WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ Jo-ell Davis extended her cheerleading career when she signed with Carolina University.

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes dropped the second game of the 1A West Regional Championship on May 25.

KING — West Stokes has a very familiar coach coming back to the school.

KING — West Stokes’ run in the softball state playoffs came to a halt in the 2A West Regional finals against the defending 2A state champion West Stanly (27-4).

North, South, and West Stokes produced a record number of athlete who made either All-Conference or All-Conference Honorable Mention.

RHONDA — South Stokes softball continued its dominate play last Friday when the Sauras beat Northwest 1A Conference foe East Wilkes 13-3 for the right to play in the 1A West Regional Finals against South Stanly.

FRANKLINVILLE — For the first time since 2009, West Stokes softball is going to the Regional Finals after senior Natalie Jones led her team with a two-hit 1-0 shutout against the 2A West top seed Providence Grove Patriots.

MOORESBORO — South Stokes’ girls’ soccer team ended its 2022 season with a 4-1 loss to Thomas Jefferson in the third round of the 1A State Playoffs on Tuesday.

WALNUT COVE — Coach Shane Worth has a lot to be proud of when it comes to South Stokes baseball this season.

DAVIDSON — West Stokes’ girls’ soccer team completed a memorable season with a 5-0 loss to the Community School of Davidson on Monday in the third round of the 2A State Playoffs.

KING — The boys’ locker room at West Stokes High school got a fresh new look thanks to help from Arden Homes, a local home-builder that is currently creating the Gentry Farms development on Spainhour Road, and a little sweat equity by the team members.

GREENSBORO — South Stokes only sent one athlete to the 1A State Track Championships and that was freshman Jalee Brown, who was third in the 200 meter dash and fourth in the 100 meter dash.

KING – Chestnut Grove Middle School’s softball team completed back-to-back undefeated seasons with a 9-0 win over Central Middle last week. The Trojans finished the season with a 16-0 overall record and claimed its second consecutive Foothill Middle School Conference Championship.

King, NC
ABOUT

The Stokes News is based in King, North Carolina, and serves surrounding areas.

