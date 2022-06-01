ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Silver Alert canceled after Elkhart County teen found

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
OSCELOA — A statewide Silver Alert declared for a 14-year-old boy from Elkhart County was canceled Wednesday afternoon after he was found safe, according to police.

The alert was issued earlier Wednesday for Jalen Winfield. He was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Osceola wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow in the dark skull, camo pants and black shoes, according to the alert.

He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or 574-533-4151.

WRTV

WRTV

ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

