Hiker in California dies after being swept into ocean by wave, another rescued

A hiker in northern California died after being swept into the frigid Pacific Ocean amid treacherous 20-foot swells, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded Sunday to the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County, where two hikers were found in rough seas about a mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office .

One hiker was “actively treading water” while the second was facedown roughly 50-100 yards offshore. Rescue crews used a boat and a Jet Ski to rush them back to shore.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the conscious hiker was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, according to the Shelter Cove Fire Department .

Video posted to Facebook by the agency showed huge waves at the beach where the hikers were swept out to sea amid 15- to 20-foot swells.

The Shelter Cove Fire Ocean Rescue Team had vessels in the water to retrieve the victims within 10 minutes of being dispatched, officials said.

Two hikers were found in rough seas about a mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead. Facebook/Shelter Cove Fire Department

Thenhikers were swept out to sea amid 15- to 20-foot swells. Facebook/Shelter Cove-Fire

Rescue crews used a boat and a Jet Ski to rush the hikers back to shore. Facebook/Shelter Cove Fire Department

One hiker was “actively treading water” while the second was facedown roughly 50-100 yards offshore. Facebook/Shelter Cove Fire Department

“The Shelter Cove Fire Department extends its condolences to the victim’s family and friends and wishes for a speedy recovery to the surviving patient,” the agency said in a statement. “Shelter Cove’s Fire Department Ocean Rescue Team trains every month in all conditions to prepare for events such as this.”

The 24- mile Lost Coast Trail, which offers “one of the few coastal wilderness hiking experiences” in the US, is part of the King Range National Conservation Area, roughly 230 miles of San Francisco.

“Much of the trail is beach hiking with several stretches of 1-2 foot rounded boulders,” its website reads . “Always be aware of the ocean. Large sets of waves can occur at any time, sweeping unsuspecting hikers into the ocean.”