Bartlesville, OK

LOCAL GOLF: Linksters find the range during HCC Fourball competition

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 5 days ago
Scott Farmer and Tony Sterk ruled the field at the Men’s Fourball Match Play Tournament hosted by Hillcrest Country Club.

Mike Ewy and Ross Novak powered into the runner-up spot.

Semifinalist pairs included Shawn Barker and Michael Robertson, and Homer Lichtenwalter and Drew Proctor.

Four quarterfinalist duos included Neil Loftis and Scott Williams, Daniel Johnson and Taylor Richey, Derek Willman and Mike Carpenter, and Ken Shoemaker and Mike Brownell.

