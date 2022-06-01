ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zendaya Posted A Rare PDA Pic With Tom Holland To Celebrate His Birthday

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8OpL_0fx6UwVU00

If you're into the couple that is Tom Holland and Zendaya (Tomdaya? Zendom?), then you're likely aware of two things: A) They like to keep things super on the DL, and B) They are rather cute together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCn6J_0fx6UwVU00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Well, today is Tom's 26th birthday! And to mark the occasion, Zendaya posted a pic of the pair having a lil' snuggle:

Not that anyone asked, but I also turn 26 in a week! Geminis unite!

Zendaya / Via Instagram: @zendaya

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," Zendaya wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOlul_0fx6UwVU00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

For the scholars among you, this may make you think back to when Tom gave Zendaya a birthday shoutout last September, writing, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."

Tom Holland / Via instagram.com

Beyond that, I'd dare say this is the first ~coupley~ pic of the two that we've had on the feed! What a delight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMykB_0fx6UwVU00
David M. Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

Zendaya previously explained in an interview last year why she preferred to keep their relationship largely private, saying, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2SK6_0fx6UwVU00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

HB Tom!

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy