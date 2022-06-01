ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe La Chapell steps down as Appleton East girls basketball coach

By Ricardo Arguello, Appleton Post-Crescent
 5 days ago

APPLETON – Joe La Chapell has stepped down as Appleton East girls basketball coach.

La Chapell, 45, took over the East program prior to the 2011-12 season and compiled a 151-116 record in 11 seasons at Appleton East. His first season was the lone Fox Valley Association championship with the Patriots, but the program has been stellar the past five seasons, averaging 20 wins and culminating in last season's 25-5 record and WIAA Division 1 state championship game berth.

"We set out to build on the tradition of Appleton East girls basketball to create something special for the players and community," La Chapell said when reached Wednesday morning. "I think we did that and we are positioned very well for the years to come. Our family dynamics are quite different now than 10 years ago, so it's time to spend time with them in a new, different way."

Last season was East's third 20-win season under La Chapell (2019-20, 2011-12).

MORE: Appleton East standout Emily La Chapell is Post-Crescent girls basketball player of the year

MORE: 'They did something really special': Appleton East girls basketball team claims silver ball at state tournament

East's resurgence was due in large part to the play of Emily La Chapell, Joe's daughter, who graduated from East on Friday and finished as the city's all-time leading scorer in basketball. A two-time Associated Press all-state first-team selection, she is heading to Marquette in the fall to play for the Golden Eagles women's basketball team.

Joe La Chapell is working as an assistant coach with the Wisconsin Glo basketball team this season.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Joe La Chapell steps down as Appleton East girls basketball coach

