Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls man charged with stabbing, assault of 2 women, police say

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago

A man was arrested by the Sioux Falls Police Department after he allegedly assaulted one woman and stabbed another.

Jason Edward Parrin, 40, from Sioux Falls, is charged with aggravated and simple assault, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The call came in to police around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the area of 10th Street and Summit Avenue. A 65-year-old woman allegedly saw Parrin by a vehicle and said he was acting strange, Clemens said.

He began choking the woman before another woman, a 58-year-old, stepped in to help. Parrin then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her a few times in the chest and arms, Clemens said.

Police arrived on scene and arrested Parrin for the incident. The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, Clemens said.

The first woman assaulted suffered minor-injuries and didn't require medical attention, Clemens said.

As of Wednesday morning Clemens said the stabbing victim is doing better.

