This proposed development in Flowery Branch would overlook I-985

A rendering shows a proposed townhome development in Flowery Branch. The development would overlook Interstate 985. (Rendering provided by city of Flowery Branch)

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Public hearing on proposed 55-townhome development off Mulberry Street

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2

Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

A 55-townhome development overlooking Interstate 985 is proposed in Flowery Branch.

The 1,800-square-foot units would be on 8 acres at 5674 and 5740 Mulberry St., next to a 327-home development off Mulberry Street approved by Flowery Branch City Council in January.

“This development would help grow the community and give Flowery Branch visibility from the interstate,” developer Chattahoochee Construction Managers says in a city document.

The $13.8 million, 55-unit project is set to go before the council Thursday, June 2, for a public hearing.

The developer is seeking to rezone two tracts that would make up the development from a residential single-family category to a residential multi-family district, according to city documents.

A price range for the townhomes hasn’t been determined.

Applicant Chris Fowler says in a letter to the city that the project would provide “an affordable … townhome community that incorporates design elements that embrace the historical foundation” of Flowery Branch.

The development would have common areas and a park. A mandatory homeowners association would provide “all grass and common areas upkeep.”

The project would take about two years to build out.

If approved, it, along with the 327-home project, would transform a largely wooded section of Mulberry Street south of Phil Niekro Boulevard.

The 327-home development would be built in two phases, with phase one making up 49 single-family detached homes and 140 townhomes and phase two comprising 138 single-family detached homes.