ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

This proposed development in Flowery Branch would overlook I-985

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwR3s_0fx6UbDT00
A rendering shows a proposed townhome development in Flowery Branch. The development would overlook Interstate 985. (Rendering provided by city of Flowery Branch)

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Public hearing on proposed 55-townhome development off Mulberry Street

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2

Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

A 55-townhome development overlooking Interstate 985 is proposed in Flowery Branch.

The 1,800-square-foot units would be on 8 acres at 5674 and 5740 Mulberry St., next to a 327-home development off Mulberry Street approved by Flowery Branch City Council in January.

“This development would help grow the community and give Flowery Branch visibility from the interstate,” developer Chattahoochee Construction Managers says in a city document.

The $13.8 million, 55-unit project is set to go before the council Thursday, June 2, for a public hearing.

The developer is seeking to rezone two tracts that would make up the development from a residential single-family category to a residential multi-family district, according to city documents.

A price range for the townhomes hasn’t been determined.

Applicant Chris Fowler says in a letter to the city that the project would provide “an affordable … townhome community that incorporates design elements that embrace the historical foundation” of Flowery Branch.

The development would have common areas and a park. A mandatory homeowners association would provide “all grass and common areas upkeep.”

The project would take about two years to build out.

If approved, it, along with the 327-home project, would transform a largely wooded section of Mulberry Street south of Phil Niekro Boulevard.

The 327-home development would be built in two phases, with phase one making up 49 single-family detached homes and 140 townhomes and phase two comprising 138 single-family detached homes.

Comments / 2

Related
appenmedia.com

Records show Atkins had limited hand in Oxbo Road project in 2017

ROSWELL, Ga. — Records obtained by the Herald May 17 support claims by city staff that engineering consultant Atkins North America had little to zero direct involvement in the Oxbo Road realignment project. The firm, based in Atlanta, was the target of criticism May 9 after the City Council...
ROSWELL, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch City Council approves downtown homes

The Flowery Branch City Council on Thursday approved a rezoning request allowing for the construction of seven homes at the corner of Lights Ferry Road and Gainesville Street. Lights Ferry Partners, LLC. and Diego Fracasso asked for the 1.92-acre property to be rezoned from Residential, Detached Single-Family, Low-Density District (R-1) to Traditional Neighborhood Development District (TND). Councilman Joe Mezzanotte was the lone dissenting vote on the request.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Downtown Gainesville to grow even more with $35 million development

An Atlanta-based developer is the latest company to choose the growing North Georgia city as the site for its latest multi-family build at Midland Gainesville. The 214 unit building will sit on a nearly five-acre lot in an area already booming with new development. Gainesville community and economic development director...
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
duluthga.net

Three Week Closure of Main Street in Downtown Duluth

Ever heard of growing pains? Of course, growing pains aren’t always fun, but we hear they lead to some pretty great things!. In order to bring our stormwater infrastructure up to current industry standards, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for three weeks, pending weather conditions starting on June 16.
KTLO

Highway 126 in Buford to be closed Monday

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced State Highway 126, near the fire station in Buford, will be closed Monday. A spokesman for ARDOT says the road will be closed so crews can make repairs to a box culvert. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route while the work is being done.
nowhabersham.com

Kemp appoints Clarkesville resident to chair State Elections Board

Governor Brian Kemp has appointed William S. Duffey, Jr. to serve as the new Chair of the State Elections Board. Duffey, a part-time resident of Clarkesville, retired as U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia in 2018. Before assuming the federal bench, he served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District and in private practice as a partner with Atlanta-based King & Spalding. He began his career as a lawyer in the U.S. Air Force.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Paving will make for delays on Mars Hill Road

There is a heads-up for drivers in Oconee County, where work that begins at the QuickTrip on Mars Hill Road stretches out to Highway 78. It’s paving work that is expected to continue into the weekend, with traffic delays anticipated. From the Oconee Co government website…. The county’s paving...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

200 more units of affordable housing officially open in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s newest affordable house community was officially opened along the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta BeltLine President and CEO Clyde Higgs cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Parkside. The community is located in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area. The complex features 1, 2, and...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cement shortage putting a damper on summer pool projects

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The construction industry is feeling the impact of the shortage of cement, which is the base ingredient that is used to make concrete. “90% of structures, from roadways, to driveways, to business buildings, to backyard additions such as pools, all of these use concrete so they are all affected by supply-chain issues,” said William Evans, a co-owners of Pool Partners in Acworth.
ACWORTH, GA
nowhabersham.com

Harbor Freight Tools to open new store in Dahlonega

(Dahlonega)- Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Dahlonega. The new store will be located at 406 E Main Street and is expected to open later this summer. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

Widespread Panic donates to Clarke Co Schools

The Athens-based rock band Widespread Panic has, through its Tunes for Tots foundation, awarded $75 thousand to the Clarke County School District. The money will help fund music education in the schools in Athens. From the CCSD website…. Widespread Panic’s Tunes For Tots, a charitable organization founded by one of...
ATHENS, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
174
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy