ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Mobile County District Attorney’s Office new facility dog will help victims of crime

By Nicolette Schleisman
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEX4v_0fx6Tl0W00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has a new employee who is trained specifically to help victims of crime as they go through the court system.

The employee – has four paws and his name is Fiji!

When victims of crime come in, they will soon have Fiji for them to get to know and see each time they come to the office. Fiji will even be able to join them in the courtroom.

Man tased by police at University Blvd. crash arrested, charged with assault

“When they take the stand to testify, Fiji will be able to sit on their feet and be underneath the witness stand with them as a source of comfort for them. Because as we all know oftentimes it’s very difficult to get up in front of a courtroom full of people and testify,” said Ashley Rich, the Mobile County District Attorney.

The district attorney’s office has been working on getting a facility dog for nearly two years. Fiji is a service dog and is trained to do assistive tasks, grounding tasks, and some social tasks. His assistive tasks are geared towards victims of trauma.

“He can lay across your lap, put his head on your knee, and maintain that position for indefinite periods of time until he’s released. He can lay across your feet, he can apply really deep pressure is the generic term for it that has a calming effect,” said Chris McDonough, Fiji’s handler, and a Mobile County Assistant District Attorney.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office was chosen to receive Fiji, at no cost through a grant-funded process, by the Guide Dogs of America – Tender Loving Canines .

“This dog was specifically picked after they came and visited our facility, they visited our team. They decided what dog they thought would be best suited for us. We are just honored,” said Rich.

Fiji will soon be helping victims of crime go through the court process. He was trained by people who have been on the opposite side of the court process, prisoners.

City of Mobile to enforce curfew in Downtown Entertainment District

“I think it does sort of complete the circle here. We are trying to prosecute crimes on behalf of victims. Now we have a dog that is going to help us do that, that was trained by people who have offended,” said McDonough.

McDonough has been training with Fiji since April, after meeting him in California, where Fiji was trained behind bars.

McDonough is excited to see him in action.

“Once you see what the dogs do and the impact they have. It’s really apparent why it’s so important. It goes from a very somber very serious environment to where you can just feel the air come back into the room for a lack of a better way to describe it. And it’s remarkable what the presence of the dog does,” said McDonough.

Fiji is still acclimating to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, his handler says he may be able to start helping victims in 6 months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Working Dog#Service Dog#Fiji#Wkrg
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy