Dental Program expanded in Taylor County

By Erica Garner
 5 days ago

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is expanding their dental program to provide nearly free services to those who qualify.

The program allows impoverished Taylor County residents to receive extractions or a filling for only $20.

Here is the criteria all applicants must meet:

1. They can come once per year.

2. Residents must currently live in Taylor County

3. Must be at or below 250% of the FPL

4. Must not have dental insurance

5. Are experiencing dental pain.

6. The program will only address extractions or a filling. Dentures and restorative care are not provided through this program. Main focus is to address dental pain and avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency room.

7. They’ll need to pick up and turn in an application at the Taylor County offices at 400 Oak Street, Suite 202 or available online .

8. Paper applications are also available at the Abilene-Taylor County Health District at 850 N 6th and Medical Care Mission at 1857 Pine St, Suite 100

9. Once they are notified that their application has been approved, they will need to go to the Christian Service Center to schedule an appointment – 3185 N. 10th Street. We ask that they contribute $20 which will go to the dentist.

4. Clients will receive this service on a first come first served basis

Taylor County’s expanded dental program is made possible by a partnership between the Christian Service Center, the Abilene/Taylor County Health District, and Taylor County’s Social Services.

The Community Foundation of Abilene will also provide dentists with partial reimbursement for each patient thanks to their generous donors.

