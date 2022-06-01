ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 4:00...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 3

T Hawk, the real
5d ago

Completely out of control and no substantial reaction and consequences.

Reply
7
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Towson

TOWSON, MD (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police-involved shooting leaves one officer injured and a suspect dead Saturday night in Towson. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt says officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of Virginia Ave around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night for unknown trouble. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt says officers were called to a Towson apartment building on Saturday night, where they exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Suspect was killed and an officer was shot and injured. She described the shooting as “incredibly frightening” @wjz pic.twitter.com/DrhTsubjoI — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 5, 2022 When officers arrived...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Killed In Anne Arundel County Boating Accident

ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of a Crofton man has been recovered following a boating accident on the West River near Parish Creek Saturday evening. Police responded to the area around 6p.m. after a white center counsel boat struck a channel piling. The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water. One of the people thrown into the water failed to resurface following the crash. Officers and divers from several agencies including the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Natural Resources Police, the Maryland State Police and the United States Coast guard searched the area and eventually located 21-year-old Nick Barton deceased in the water. The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Following Large Fight Along Main Road In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Glen Burnie Man Found At Crash Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said. The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene. Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Tipline
WMDT.com

Teens arrested following Orbeez gun shooting in Easton

EASTON, Md. – An Easton teen and Florida teen are facing charges after a water pellet gun shooting incident. Easton Police say on Sunday, officers responded to a Giant Grocery Store parking lot, after a citizen complained of being shot by an Airsoft gun. The victim told police he was shot by passengers in a white Kia as he was walking into the store. The victim also provided a Florida license plate number for the vehicle.
EASTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Arrested In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Saturday announced the arrest of a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities. Police arrested 28-year-old Samal Chavis and charged him in the shooting of a 36-year-old woman on March 21, police said. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Stafford Street. Investigators believe that prior to the shooting Chavis and the woman had been involved in a dispute, according to authorities. Detectives detailed to the Warrant Apprehension Task Force attempted to detain Chavis in the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue on Friday, police said.  Chavis allegedly avoided arrest by barricading himself for several hours, according to authorities.  Detectives were eventually able to talk him into surrendering to law enforcement officials, police said. Chavis was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot after police disperse large fight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot after a large fight Saturday. According to police, just before 10:45 p.m., officers were dispersing a large fight in the 2400 block of Washington Blvd. Police said as the crowd cleared, officers heard a single gunshot and found a 31-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX43.com

Baltimore man charged in death of 2-month-old son, police say

FEDERALSBURG, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the killing of his 2-month-old son, according to authorities. Maryland State Police announced the charges Friday against Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore. An investigation began Monday when officers from the Federalsburg Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery that was reported in Nottingham/Perry Hall on Saturday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, officers responded to the PNC Bank located at Belair Road at Chapel Road (21236) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, authorities learned that someone had been robbed outside of the bank in the 4200-block of Chapel … Continue reading "Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank" The post Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy