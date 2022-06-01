Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 4:00...www.eyeonannapolis.net
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 4:00...www.eyeonannapolis.net
Completely out of control and no substantial reaction and consequences.
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.https://www.eyeonannapolis.net
Comments / 3