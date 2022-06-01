Kansas rail projects receive millions in funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas rail projects have received millions in federal and state help.

The Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project and the Kyle Railroad Gateway Project received $20 million from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program , a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s contribution is $1 million, with the companies privately contributing $28.5 million.

The governor’s office said funds toward the Kyle Railroad Gateway Project would replace 23.5 miles of obsolete track with an upgraded continuous welded rail on the Kyle Railroad Company’s Concordia Subdivision between Beloit and Yuma Junction. The project will increase the rail’s operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour, enable the line to support 286,000-pound rail cars, and connect a critical area in northern Kansas to the national rail network.

Investments in the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project will improve the Cimarron Valley Railroad from Dodge City to Hugoton. They will enable the rail to support biodiesel operations and local agricultural product transports, raise the operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour, and increase its weight capacity.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said she advocated for both applications from the Federal Railroad Administration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.