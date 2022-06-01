ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas rail projects receive millions in funding

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRSLc_0fx6R73F00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas rail projects have received millions in federal and state help.

The Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project and the Kyle Railroad Gateway Project received $20 million from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program , a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s contribution is $1 million, with the companies privately contributing $28.5 million.

The governor’s office said funds toward the Kyle Railroad Gateway Project would replace 23.5 miles of obsolete track with an upgraded continuous welded rail on the Kyle Railroad Company’s Concordia Subdivision between Beloit and Yuma Junction. The project will increase the rail’s operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour, enable the line to support 286,000-pound rail cars, and connect a critical area in northern Kansas to the national rail network.

Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars across Wichita

Investments in the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project will improve the Cimarron Valley Railroad from Dodge City to Hugoton. They will enable the rail to support biodiesel operations and local agricultural product transports, raise the operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour, and increase its weight capacity.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said she advocated for both applications from the Federal Railroad Administration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Gov. Kelly proclaims June as ‘Kansas Dairy Month’

REXFORD, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed the month of June as “Kansas Dairy Month.” Kelly, along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and other agriculture community members, toured the family-owned and operated McCarty Family Farms in Rexford, Kan., for the occasion. “Kansas has one of the fastest-growing dairy industries in the […]
REXFORD, KS
KSN News

Reports of hail across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather produced hail across Kansas on Sunday. Below are the latest reports of hail from the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail Courtesy Javon Letsch, Luray, Kan. 6:01 p.m. Palco – […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
hiawathaworldonline.com

Lowest-earning counties in Kansas

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Hugoton, KS
City
Beloit, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Dodge City, KS
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Be Coming To Missouri

Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
thebharatexpressnews.com

Kansas governor signs ‘hollow’ cannabis measure

JHere are 19 US states that have legalized recreational cannabis and 37 that allow medical marijuana. But Kansas remains one of the few states that hasn’t significantly changed its marijuana laws. On Thursday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill that allows Kansans to legally take FDA-approved cannabis-derived drugs....
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas lake, campgrounds close due to hazardous algae presence

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – Hazardous blue-green algae has been found in a large Kansas lake, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said on Thursday. Algae found in the water is at a hazardous level due to the high toxins and high cell count found in Marion Reservoir. The public is being asked to avoid […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Weed Advocates Claim Guv Kelly Just Blowing Smoke

Cannabis progress isn't moving fast enough and federal legislation is the only thing that will likely provide a reliable solution. Still, the complaints from stoners are worth a glimpse and their starting to resonate amongst more voters who don't understand the legal prohibition that doesn't represent the reality on local streets -- This facet of the drug war was lost a long time ago . . .
KANSAS STATE
Lawrence Post

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have expanded public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae to include four new locations

Marion County, KANSAS – According to the state officials, the Marion Reservoir is at a Hazard level due to high toxins and high cell count. Authorities are asking the public to avoid Marion Reservoir and is closing all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on the reservoir until conditions improve to acceptable levels.
MARION COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#National Rail#Rail Cars#Ksnw#Wichita Investments#Nexstar Media Inc
lawrencekstimes.com

Rally calls for Kansas voters to Vote No on Aug. 2

Hundreds of community members and representatives of local organizations rallied at South Park on Saturday, urging Kansans to oppose a constitutional amendment that would remove legal protections of abortion in Kansas. The crowd unified its energy, chanting sentiments such as “Bans off our bodies” and “My body, my choice.”...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are expected around Kansas tonight and again late Sunday, and some of the storms could be severe. Scattered storms over western Kansas this evening will move east across the state into the night. A few of the stronger storms...
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Forecast for 06.05.2022

Showers and weakening storms will move across Southeast Kansas Sunday morning, but we’ll see dry time and some sunshine into the afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s. More rain is on the way early Monday morning as we cool into the middle to upper 60s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KWCH.com

More rounds of rain returning to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we are entering another active weather pattern with several rounds of showers and storms on the way over the next few days. The first round will develop this evening with activity over eastern Colorado moving into western Kansas. Some of the...
WICHITA, KS
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy