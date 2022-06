RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — One woman was killed and two people were airlifted to the hospital after being involved in a crash in the town of Rutland. According to New York State Police, a 2017 Ford pickup truck operated by 34-year-old Brandon G. Rust from Dexter was traveling west on State Route 12 around 8:35 a.m. on June 5. An accident occurred when the truck crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2017 Toyota Highlander head-on.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO