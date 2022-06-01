ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

A local volunteer receives recognition at 2022 Governor’s Service Awards

 5 days ago

Volunteers and national service participants are honored at the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards for addressing serious social needs across Wisconsin. Serve Wisconsin Executive...

Developer suing City of Janesville officials speaks out

The developer of downtown apartments for people with disabilities that’s suing City of Janesville officials is speaking out. Ben Bolton says City officials were aware during every step of the process that the six apartments at 15 North Jackson Street would be for people with mild cognitive disabilities. Bolton...
JANESVILLE, WI
Janesville golf courses receive customer satisfaction awards

For the first time ever, Riverside and Blckhawk Golf Courses in Janesville both earned GolfSAT Customer Satisfaction Awards from the National Golf Foundation. The GolfSAT platform, used by more than 1,000 U.S. golf facilities since its inception, is a golfer satisfaction survey that enables participating courses to compare satisfaction measures against benchmarks of similarly-priced properties nationwide.
JANESVILLE, WI
Janesville Art League hosts Birds & Blooms art exhibition

Members of the public are invited to check and purchase works by local artists focused on flowers and birds. The Janesville Art League’s Birds & Blooms art exhibition is returning to the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Spokesperson Deb Perrino says it’s one of the more popular shows for both...
JANESVILLE, WI
Town Square Gran Prix affects in-city bus routes

All day June 16, Town Square Gran Prix will affect Janesville Transit System routes. Transit Director Rebecca Smith says with detours being downtown and their transfer center being centrally located, they don’t anticipate major or significant delays. Smith says they’ll drive slightly different directions and routes than normal. She says they could experience small delays at busier times and drivers will communicate that information to riders as they board the bus.
JANESVILLE, WI
Janesville police arrest three

Janesville police make three arrests after spotting a wanted man. Police say while investigating a complaint in the 200 block of South Jackson Street about 9:00 p.m. Saturday, they saw 42-year-old Anton May run into a residence. Being wanted on several active warrants, offices followed May into the residence and found him hiding in a closet. While there, officers say they saw marijuana in plain view and got a search warrant. As a result, May was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer, and Felony bail Jumping. Also arrested was Aikisha Tyler on charges of Harboring-Aiding a Felon and Resisting an Officer and Jeffrey Mahalick on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting an Officer.
JANESVILLE, WI
Three Men Arrested On Drug Charges After Execution Of Warrants In Beloit

Three separate search warrants executed in Beloit lead to three arrests on several drug charges. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says their SWAT Team execute a search warrant Thursday morning an address on Chapman Avenue in Beloit. At the same time, the Tactical Operations Unit of...
BELOIT, WI

