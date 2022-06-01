ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Baseball Enterprises' teams kick off summer season. Here's what you need to know.

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
 5 days ago
Summer baseball is underway in Salina.

Salina Baseball Enterprises is once again fielding three high school-level teams — the Falcons, Hawks and Eagles — but no longer will they be affiliated with the American Legion for the 2022 season.

The Falcons began their season on Tuesday night with a doubleheader sweep over Hutchinson, winning the first game, 10-2 in five innings, and the second 11-1 in four. The Eagles open their season with a doubleheader against Newton at 6 p.m. Friday, while the Hawks open their season at Hutchinson on Tuesday.

Highlighting the summer is the 32nd annual Kansas Grand Slam Tournament, scheduled for June 30-July 3 with games at Dean Evans Stadium, James Matson Field and McPherson's Grant Sports Complex. More details about the tournament will be released in the upcoming weeks.

The Falcons are comprised of players from Salina Central, Salina South and Minneapolis and are coached by Brian Richardson. A majority of this year's Falcons team played for the Hawks' 2021 state runner-up team that finished 42-5 and won the 16-and-under championship in the Kansas Grand Slam.

The Eagles will be coached by Luke Curry and have players from South, Central, Sacred Heart and Southeast of Saline.

The Hawks will be coached by Michael Billinger and have players from Sacred Heart, Southeast, Central, and South.

All home doubleheaders are scheduled for 6 p.m. and are to be played at Dean Evans Stadium unless noted.

Salina Falcons schedule

  • June 3-5 Cowley and Newman Tournament at McPherson
  • June 7 MANHATTAN AGGIES
  • June 16-19 Perfect Timing Tournament, Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • June 23-26 All Scout World Series, Lawrence
  • June 28 JUNCTION CITY
  • June 30-July 3 KANSAS GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT
  • July 5 DODGE CITY
  • July 7-10 Best of The Midwest, Manhattan
  • July 14-17 High School Elite Series, Goddard
  • July 20-23 Postseason tournament at McPherson

Salina Falcons roster

  • Garrett Aills
  • Kaden Budke
  • Nick Clayson
  • Seth Clemmer
  • Hank Ebel
  • Talan Gary
  • Parker Graves
  • Kaden Herbel
  • Garrett Kvasnicka
  • Kenyon McMillan
  • Connor Myers
  • Devante Keim-Owens
  • Colby Rice
  • Brooks Richardson
  • Luke Simpson
  • Kyren Whitaker

Salina Hawks schedule

  • June 7 at Hutchinson
  • June 14 NEWTON
  • June 17-18 at Andover
  • June 21 HUTCHINSON
  • June 22 at Hays
  • June 28 at Newton
  • June 30-July 3 KANSAS GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT
  • July 12 at Clay Center
  • July 15-17 at Dodge City
  • July 20-22 Postseason tournament at McPherson

Salina Hawks roster

  • Greyson Pembleton
  • Jett Samuelson
  • Dawson Dooley
  • Drew Emerson
  • Tristan Bernhardt
  • Corbin Banninger
  • Drew Richardson
  • Peyton Jones

Salina Eagles schedule

  • June 3 NEWTON
  • June 7 at Andover Central, 5 & 7 p.m.
  • June 10-12 at McPherson Tournament
  • June 14 ANDOVER CENTRAL, 5 & 7 p.m. at Matson Field
  • June 16-19 Five Tool Midwest Cornhusker Classic, Lincoln, Nebraska
  • June 23 WAMEGO
  • June 28 at Great Bend
  • June 30-July 3 KANSAS GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT
  • July 5 GREAT BEND
  • July 8-10 at Benedictine Tournament
  • July 13 HUTCHINSON
  • July 15 at Newton
  • July 20-22 Postseason Tournament at McPherson

Salina Eagles roster

  • Camden Augustine
  • Kyler Brecheisen
  • Cole Gilpin
  • Jack Gordon
  • Ben Heinrich
  • Jace Humphrey
  • James MacKinney
  • Landon Putman
  • Lawson Rassette
  • Seth Rogers
  • Leon Rowe
  • Finley Waltman
  • Brady Wells
  • Tyrus Young

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

