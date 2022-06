In September 2020, the Google Play Movies & TV app was abandoned in favor of Google TV, an occasion that was also marked by the debut of new hardware: the pebble-shaped and colorful Chromecast with Google TV. Despite that, the Google TV mobile app has remained exclusive to the Android side of the ecosystem while the old Google Play Movies & TV app continued to live on iPhones and iPads all the way into 2022. That status quo is finally changing.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO