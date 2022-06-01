ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Investigators say the Uvalde school district police chief isn't talking to them

By Bill Chappell
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDc6v_0fx6PcCp00
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo (third from left) stands during a news conference outside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last Thursday. Arredondo is being criticized over the police response to the mass shooting at the school. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it's having trouble setting up a follow-up conversation with Pete Arredondo, the chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police department, about the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Arredondo has disputed this characterization, telling a reporter that he has been in regular contact with DPS.

Arredondo and his department have been under scrutiny since last Tuesday's shooting, and the questions intensified on Friday, when DPS Director Steven McCraw told journalists that the incident commander — later confirmed to be Arredondo — made a critical error: treating the active shooter situation as one where a subject has barricaded themselves away from police.

Instead of immediately engaging with the active shooter inside the school, a large group of officers waited for more tactical gear to arrive. That approach allowed the gunman to operate inside the school for more than an hour, killing 19 children and two teachers. Another 17 people were wounded.

With the benefit of hindsight, McCraw said, "of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision, period. There's no excuse for that."

McCraw didn't mention Arredondo by name, but he was the top authority at the school on that tragic day.

A DPS spokesman told NPR late Tuesday that Arredondo "has yet to respond to the Rangers' request for a follow up interview that was made a couple of days ago."

The DPS spokesman said members of Uvalde's city police and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District "are still cooperating" with its investigation.

Arredondo spoke briefly to CNN outside of the district's office Wednesday morning, stating "Just so everybody knows, we've been in contact with DPS every day." He added, "I've been on the phone with them every day."

Arredondo declined to answer other questions. Shortly afterward, the school district released a statement saying it is working with law enforcement.

"Because the investigation is ongoing and information is evolving, we are going to reserve comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review," Superintendent of Schools Hal Harrell said.

In addition to his police duties, Arredondo has a new job in local politics: He recently won election to Uvalde's city council, and on Tuesday, he was sworn in along with other new members, as Texas Public Radio reports.

The swearing-in ceremony was kept private — a controversial move that Mayor Don McLaughlin said reflected a desire to respect grieving families. But Sergio Martínez-Beltrán of the Texas Newsroom, a regional public radio collaboration, notes that the public ceremony was canceled Monday night — and he adds that keeping the ceremony private conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

"At its core," the state's official handbook notes, "the Texas Open Meetings Act simply requires government entities to keep public business, well, open to the public."

NPR's Laura Benshoff contributed to this report.

Comments / 11

Michael Miller
4d ago

I wonder just how freaked out that boy is right now. you have one job all of your life and when push comes to shove you reveal yourself as a bench warmer and coward to the entire world. people like that don't handle being exposed well at all.

Reply(1)
12
k
3d ago

I'm a retired ny police officer , I can't imagine me or any of the guys i worked with following an order to not enter the school

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

Father in prison was denied request to attend daughter's funeral in Uvalde

A father in prison was denied compassionate release in order to travel to Uvalde to attend his daughter's funeral. On Tuesday, May 24, Eliahana "Eli" Cruz Torres, 10, was shot inside her fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Eliahana, who played Little League baseball and loved...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Uvalde shooting timeline exposes an ugly truth: The police have no legal duty to protect you

In the aftermath of the murder of 19 kids and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, the reports about what, exactly, the cops did that day are conflicting, to say the least. Initial reports claimed the police engaged in a firefight with the shooter before he entered the school, but now reports are that the gunman actually wandered around outside without challenge for 12 whole minutes. The story may very well change again by the time you're reading this, but one detail does seem to be coming into clear view: The shooter had about an hour inside the school with his victims before police finally shot him. Video and testimony show that parents were not only begging cops to do something but that when parents themselves tried to charge in, the cops held them back. At least one parent was handcuffed to keep him from charging into the school. On Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that at least 19 law enforcement officers stood in the hallway outside of the classroom at Robb Elementary for over 45 minutes as the gunman slaughtered students inside.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Public Radio#City Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Dps#Npr#Rangers
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered after learning of alleged killer’s affair, court filing reveals

The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...
FORT HOOD, TX
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Teacher killed in Uvalde called officer husband but police blocked him from entering school, report says

A teacher killed in the Uvalde massacre called her police officer husband for help but he was blocked from entering the school by law enforcement at the scene of the mass shooting, a report says.Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles spoke on the phone with her husband, school district police officer Ruben Ruiz, before she was killed by the gunman.“She’s in the classroom and he’s outside. It’s terrifying,” Uvalde County Judge Bill Mitchell told The New York Times after being briefed on it by sheriff’s deputies.Mr Mitchell said that it was unclear if Officer Ruiz had told the on-scene commander, Chief Pete...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
96K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy