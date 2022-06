ROANOKE, Va. – “I’ve had a blessed life. I might not be rich and famous and all that but I’ve had a blessed life.”. Jeff Johnson has spent nearly 50 years of service across four different high schools. Most of that time has been spent on Grandin Road in Roanoke at Patrick Henry High School. He’s on the cusp of wrapping of his 31st season as the track and field coach at the home of the Patriots--which will also be his final season.

