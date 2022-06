Two men have been charged with murder after the body of an 18-year-old was found in Sunderland.Northumbria Police have identified the victim as Kieran Williams, who was found dead on 2 June after extensive searches following his disappearance on 18 April.The search for the teen involved the gathering of CCTV footage, house-to-house searches and telecommunication analysis.Two 19-year-old men arrested as part of police inquiries have now been charged with his murder.The pair are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on 6 June.A further two men – aged 20 and 28 – and one woman, 46, who were also...

