Howell, NJ

Memorial Day Commemorated In Howell

By Mark Bator
 5 days ago
Chaplain James Casey gives the invocation during the Memorial Day event. (Photo by Mark Bator)

HOWELL – Soldier Memorial Park was the setting for the township’s Memorial Day commemoration. The day was also recognized as the culmination of Eagle Scout Brendan Mueller’s mission to have three war memorials moved from their old location at the former municipal complex on Preventorium Road to their new home at the park.

Mueller, a member of Scout Troop #300, thanked local residents who had assisted him in his Eagle Scout project endeavor and also participated in the flag raising ceremony.

The police, many of whom are veterans, were in attendance at the event. (Photo by Mark Bator)

Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond and Councilwoman Evelyn O’Donnell were among those present for the Memorial Day ceremony at Soldier Memorial Park.

“I ask that everyone take away today a piece of this to remember every day of your life,” said O’Donnell. “How lucky we are to live here. What a wonderful country we have and we all have a stake in it.”

The Howell Township Police Honor Guard. (Photo by Mark Bator)

The day was marked by the Howell Township Police Honor Guard, who made the presentation of arms, followed by the National Anthem performed by Howell High School’s Rebel Remix acapella group. Chaplain James Casey from Immanuel Bible Church gave the ceremony’s invocation. Among those who attended the ceremony were members of the local V.F.W.

“Honor your veterans,” Richmond told the crowd. “Remember them while they’re still here, and remember why we’re here today.”

Mueller raises the flag at the Memorial Day ceremony. (Photo by Mark Bator)

