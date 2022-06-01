ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Connecticut

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cheshire restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Blackie's Hot Dog Stand as the top choice for Connecticut. "Named the best hot dog in the...

960weli.iheart.com

Comments / 4

newenglanddiary.com

Chris Powell: Try a well-regulated militia to reduce massacres

As with the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, the school massacre in Uvalde has brought forth the usual legislative prescriptions to prevent a recurrence, prescriptions often delivered by bloviating politicians pretending to virtue. But the prescriptions seldom have much application to the atrocities that prompt them.
MANCHESTER, CT
CBS New York

104-year-old Conn. woman's dream to hold penguin comes true

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A centenarian in Connecticut proved you are never too old to check things off your bucket list.Bertha Komor, age 104, always wanted to hold a penguin, and this week, she did just that.Her caregivers teamed up with Twilight Wish Connecticut to make her dreams come true right at her home."I didn't expect this. It's wonderful," Komor said. "Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."Komor was asked about her secret to a long, happy life and marriage. She said she hasn't figured that out yet.
FARMINGTON, CT
iheart.com

Cuban "Flag Man" Homeless in Florida While Waiting for Asylum

TAMPA -- The Cuban man who waved an American flag while calling for freedom for Cuba on May Day in Havana is now sleeping in his car while he waits for his asylum application to go through. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 58-year-old Daniel Llorente arrived in the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Are We Ready For A Digital Driver's License?!

So apparently less than half of California drivers have obtained a REAL ID, even though we’ll need it or a passport to get on a plane or enter a federal building in a year. (May 3, 2023) I don’t have mine yet!!. Well, nowww the DMV is planning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thetoptours.com

Where to Go and What to Do in the Summer in Connecticut (2022)

Connecticut might be the third smallest state in the United States, but there is no shortage of fun and exciting things to do. This beautiful Nutmeg State has so much to offer that visitors are left wanting to keep coming back for more. Verdant landscapes marked by white picket fences, golden sandy beaches, sparkling lakes, and cascading waterfalls cover the state from end to end, wowing visitors with an abundance of natural beauty. The bigger cities of Connecticut offer a plethora of unique museums, theaters, and fine dining options for tourists, while the quaint little towns provide natural beauty, lush forests, charming shops, and waterfront cafes to indulge yourself.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Best and Worst Public Restrooms of Connecticut

We've all experienced the horror of using an awful public bathroom, a dirty, cramped stall is my nightmare. Hey, as they say, $#it happens. I'll try to steer you in the right direction. I'm a lifelong Seinfeld fan, and I identify with Seinfeld character George Costanza's stance when it come...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Public School Enrollment In California, Sacramento Declining

Public school enrollment in Sacramento and California declining, especially in urban school districts. According to official numbers, total school enrollment fell by 110,000 students last year to about 5.9 million. The drop is found to be most prominent in larger urban school districts such as Sacramento City Unified, where enrollment fell by about 2,800 students from 2019-20 to 2021-22, dropping to 43,800. The state’s declining enrollment numbers are mostly due to the pandemic, migration to the suburbs and other states, and a shift away from urban school districts. The decline in enrollment could have severe impacts on school funding as state schools receive money on a per pupil basis, and financially distressed school districts like Sacramento City Unified could eventually remove programs as a result of more students leaving urban schools and lower income areas.
SACRAMENTO, CA
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
i95 ROCK

Chip’s Announces Sudden Closure of 2 of Their Connecticut Restaurants

I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

South & Central Florida Set for Drenching Rains & Floods from Cyclone

A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for South and Central Florida. If Tropical Cyclone 1 develops into a Tropical Storm, it will be the 1st storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and named Alex but forecasters now think this is unlikely before it crosses the Florida Peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE

