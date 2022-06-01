BEEC Nature Explorers Summer Camp Has Openings

Come to BEEC to explore, discover, imagine, and play!. Nature Explorers Summer Camp is for the young person who enjoys the natural world. Our goal is to foster children’s love of nature in a fun, safe and supportive environment. Children spend each...
Shorewood, Minnesota
Courtesy image
This five-bedroom chalet on Christmas Lake is also walking distance to Lake Minnetonka. Built in 1900 and remodeled in 2000, the house features a living room opening to a large deck overlooking the lake, and an owner's suite with full bath and adjoining office space, laundry, and vaulted sitting room with wet bar, fireplace, and oversize windows.
Courtesy image
The landscaped lot includes lawns, trees, a firepit, a detached two-car garage, and 90 feet of shoreline on some of the clearest water in Minnesota. $1,750,000. Ben Ganje, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (651) 442-6161.
Willsboro, New York
Courtesy image
Sunset Farm...
