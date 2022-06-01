Eastchester man faces new federal child pornography charges

An Eastchester attorney already facing child pornography charges in Westchester now faces federal charges.

Androsky Lugo, 52, is charged by the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey with possession and transportation of child pornography.

It's alleged that he stored multiple electronic devices with a co-worker at the New Jersey office where he worked.

One of the devices was subsequently discovered to contain images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Lugo also allegedly transported child pornography on a different electric device from New York into New Jersey on numerous occasions.