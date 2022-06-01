ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

Eastchester man faces new federal child pornography charges

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xx48r_0fx6OMoa00

An Eastchester attorney already facing child pornography charges in Westchester now faces federal charges.

Androsky Lugo, 52, is charged by the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey with possession and transportation of child pornography.

It's alleged that he stored multiple electronic devices with a co-worker at the New Jersey office where he worked.

One of the devices was subsequently discovered to contain images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Lugo also allegedly transported child pornography on a different electric device from New York into New Jersey on numerous occasions.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Eastchester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
News 12

Your New York City Graduation Photos

Another year has flown by! It's graduation season!. News 12 The Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn want to see photos of the latest graduates of all levels - elementary, middle school, high school or college. View the photos below and scroll to submit your own. Fill out the form to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

State PBA: Police officer shot in West New York

A West New York police officer has been taken to an area hospital after being shot, according to the state PBA. The shooting happened Friday evening on the 300 block of 59th Street. It was not immediately clear how badly the officer was injured or if anyone has been arrested.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD: 30-year-old cab passenger shot in Concourse Village

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot while inside a cab early Sunday morning in Concourse Village. Officers told News 12 the shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. when a car drove up to a cab and opened fire in front of 1504 Morris Ave. They say a 30-year-old man...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

81K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy