Video: 2 groups fire shots on Brooklyn street

By AJ Jondonero
 5 days ago

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — At least five people opened fire on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, police said Wednesday.

Two groups each of four people approached each other along Mermaid Avenue near West 25th Street at around 5:30 p.m., according to officials. At least five people pulled out guns and opened fire, discharging around 36 rounds, video of the incident showed.

The shooting damaged property in the area, authorities said. One group fled along West 25th Street, while the other headed eastbound on Mermaid Avenue. No injuries in connection to the shooting were reported.

Police sought help in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

