Public Safety

Wavertree death: Woman charged with murdering man

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has been charged with murdering a man, 57, who was found dead in a house. Adrian Swift's body was discovered by police at a house in...

www.bbc.com

Fox News

New York man arrested in murder of Queens delivery driver

The New York Police Department made an arrest on Wednesday in the shooting death of a Chinese food delivery worker over a month ago. Glenn Hirsch, 51, is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a loaded weapon for allegedly killing 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan on April 30 while Yan was making a delivery on a scooter.
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Woman fighting for life after ‘axe attack’ as man charged with attempted murder

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being attacked with an axe in Coventry.The attack happened in broad daylight in Walsgrave Road on Friday.The woman, aged in her 30s, remained in hospital in a critical condition on Monday.Bogdan Serban, 42, was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder the following day.He was remanded in police custody overnight and is expected to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’ve charged a man after a woman was allegedly attacked with an axe in Walsgrave Road, Coventry on Friday.“The woman in her 30s today remains in hospital in a critical condition.“Bogdan Serban was arrested on Saturday morning and yesterday the 42-year-old was charged with attempted murder.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Wavertree#Murder#Violent Crime#Merseyside Police#Bbc North West
BBC

Rapper Hypo stabbed to death at Jubilee party in east London

The rapper ex-boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande has been stabbed to death at a Jubilee party. Hypo, real name Lamar Jackson, was attacked in front of a "large number of people" at the bash in Redbridge, east London, police said. Despite efforts to save him the 39-year-old was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

More than 300 firearms surrendered to police

More than 300 firearms and 80 lots of ammunition have been surrendered to police across Scotland as part of a UK-wide campaign. The appeal netted a haul including shotguns, BB guns, air weapons and imitation firearms. Most of the 319 weapons were handed in across the Lothian and Borders division...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Tanning salon death: Husband's tribute after wife found dead

The family of a 30-year-old woman found dead in a tanning salon are raising money to return her body to her New Zealand homeland. Piata Tauwhare died in Lextan in Swansea, after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session on Saturday. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

YSL Associate Caught On Cell Phone In Jail Trying Get Evidence Destroyed: Report

There is an onslaught of information floating around about this YSL RICO indictment and it has been the main talking point in Hip Hop circles. Reporters have been firing off real-time details from courtroom hearings or press conferences, and that information often lands itself in Twitter threads before being flushed out in full articles. This week, Young Thug made an appearance in court and during that hearing, there were plenty of takeaways prior to the Rap mogul being denied bond.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Personality Pleads Guilty to Murder

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days supporting player Douglas Wooten pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison. "DJ Doug" Wooten became a viral sensation after appearing with Angela Deem during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Unfortunately, in early 2021, he made news again after being charged with the murder of a 54-year-old Georgia man following a home invasion.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Charges Against Rapper Dropped After Allegedly Shooting Police Officer

A teen rapper accused of shooting an NYPD officer in the Bronx earlier this year has had the charges dropped, officials confirmed to New York Post. According to the city Law Department, the gun and assault case against Camrin Williams, a reputed gangbanger and rapper who goes by C Blu, "cannot be prosecuted."
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

More than $200,000 collected during drug raids goes missing from a police station safe, sparking an internal investigation as one officer takes stress leave

More than $200,000 in cash has allegedly gone missing from a police station, leading to one senior officer reportedly taking sick leave. An investigation has been launched into the alleged disappearance of the cash from a safe at western Sydney station. It's believed an officer in charge of looking after...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

