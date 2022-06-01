National T-Bone Trails Day: T-Bone Trail Ride set for June 4th!

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Department reports Deputies conducted nine arrests over the past week:. At around 1:45-a.m. Friday (June 3), 44-year-old Clinton Lewis Casteel, JR., of Stuart, was arrested by Stuart Police following the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on SW 7th Street in Stuart, He was charged with Assault while display a Dangerous Weapon; Possession of drug paraphernalia; a Drug Tax Stamp Violation, & Drug Trafficking (5-grams to 100kg of Meth). The actual amount listed in the report was 16.58 grams of a substance believed at the time, to be meth. Casteel remains held in the Adair County Jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO