Cass County, IA

National T-Bone Trails Day: T-Bone Trail Ride set for June 4th!

 5 days ago

The Cass County Conservation Board will hold a National Trails Day T-Bone Trail Ride,...

Produce in the Park Sees Record Attendance Opening Night, June 9 Market to Feature Strawberries

ATLANTIC, IA – Produce in the Park Market Manager Brigham Hoegh reports Thursday’s opening day for the market in the downtown Atlantic City Park, saw record attendance. Increased market attendance is expected to continue throughout the season given the number of vendors, variety of food trucks, and unique weekly themes and attractions. For example, the June 9 market will feature strawberries—and lots of strawberry products—as well as a taco truck and bounce house.
ATLANTIC, IA
Cass County 2022 Primary Election info.: Polling sites

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The polls will be open from 7-a.m. until 8-p.m. Tuesday, for the Primary Election. In Cass County, there are seven polling sites: Zion Lutheran Church – Atlantic; the Atlantic Public Library; the Cass County Community Center – Atlantic; United Church of Christ – Atlantic; Heritage House – Atlantic; The Lewis Community Center; the Anita Community Center; Massena Public Library, and the CAM Middle School.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Missouri woman arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop in Fremont County

(Sidney, Iowa) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday, said a one person was arrested following a traffic stop early Saturday morning on Interstate 29 northbound, at mile marker 24. Authorities say 22-year-old Daphne Makayla Andrews, of Carthage, MO., was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 24 Mile marker of Interstate 29. At around 1:22 am., Saturday, a Fremont County Deputy observed a 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling at 98-mph on the interstate. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy approached and observed marijuana in plain view of the passenger.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Ames shooting victim and shooter were both members of the Iowa Nat’l. Guard

(Johnston, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Army National Guard said late Friday, that Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, 2022. Montang served as a mortuary affairs specialist with Detachment 1, Headquarters Support Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion in Boone, Iowa.
AMES, IA
Father of slain ISU student addresses congregation at prayer service

(Radio Iowa) – Hundreds gathered this (Friday) morning for a prayer service at the Cornerstone Church in Ames where two women were shot and killed last (Thursday) night. Terry Montang told the congregation his daughter, Eden, was a person of faith. “She died for her faith,” he said, pausing...
AMES, IA
9 arrests in Adair County

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Department reports Deputies conducted nine arrests over the past week:. At around 1:45-a.m. Friday (June 3), 44-year-old Clinton Lewis Casteel, JR., of Stuart, was arrested by Stuart Police following the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on SW 7th Street in Stuart, He was charged with Assault while display a Dangerous Weapon; Possession of drug paraphernalia; a Drug Tax Stamp Violation, & Drug Trafficking (5-grams to 100kg of Meth). The actual amount listed in the report was 16.58 grams of a substance believed at the time, to be meth. Casteel remains held in the Adair County Jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Area Primary races to follow, Tuesday – June 7 2022

Iowans will be watching to see who wins the Primary Election and moves on the November General Election, especially with regard to State and Federal positions, but there are some contested Republican Primary races in Cass and surrounding counties to follow, as well:. In Cass County, current County Attorney Vanessa...
CASS COUNTY, IA
5 arrests in Red Oak, Friday evening

(Red Oak, Iowa) – Three men were arrested Friday evening, in Red Oak, following a report of fighting and arguing in the intersection of Broadway and Nuckols Streets. According to Red Oak Police, at around 9:15-p.m., 39-year-old Keith Andre Smith, 64-year-old Robert Ernest McMartin, and 32-year-old Codey Thomas Thramer, all of Red Oak, were arrested on simple misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct – Fighting. Their bonds in the Montgomery County Jail was set at $300 each.
RED OAK, IA
Reynolds reacts to ‘senseless’ shooting that killed two in Ames church parking lot

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds says last (Thursday) night’s shooting in Ames shows places where large groups gather need to develop plans to deal with an active shooter situation. Two female members of the largest church in Ames — both Iowa State students — were shot to death in the church parking lot last (Thursday) night by a man who’d been charged with harassing one of the victims.
AMES, IA
US. Senate candidates on the campaign trail on eve of Primary

(Radio Iowa) There are two statewide races in tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) Primary election for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat. “I like serving the people of Iowa,” Grassley said. “I try to work as hard as I can to represent them.” Grassley campaigned in Iowa on Saturday, including an event with Governor Kim Reynolds in West Des Moines. “She’s in a powerful position as governor,” Grassley says. “You know that my seniority is putting me in a powerful position to represent, work hard for Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
Deadline approaching to register for the Fraud Fighters forum in Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The deadline is fast approaching to reserve your seat at the Iowa Insurance Division’s “Fraud fighters” forum. The forum – which includes a complimentary lunch – is set to take place June 14th from 11:30-a.m. until 2-p.m., at the Cass County Community Center, in Atlantic. There is No Charge to attend, but due to limited seating you must make your reservation by June 7th online, at IowaFraudFighters.gov. Your registration is being requested so organizers have enough meals on-hand to serve.
ATLANTIC, IA
Gehling sentencing continued until July 11, 2022

(Atlantic, Iowa) – A District Court Judge in Cass County has ordered the sentencing date for an Atlantic man charged in a stabbing incident, to be continued until next month. Judge Michael Hooper set the date as July 11th at 9-a.m., in Cass County District Court. He also ordered a Pre- Sentence Investigation to take place in the case of 20-year-old Michael Gehling, who was to have been sentenced today (Monday), on a Class-C Felony charge of Willful Injury.
ATLANTIC, IA
Cass County Primary: Candidates listed on the ballots

Here is the list of candidates’ names who will appear on the 2022 Primary Election ballots, in Cass County, as well as State and Federal Office. All County Offices feature Republican candidates only. No Democrats have filed. (I) = Incumbent. Cass County Offices:. County Supervisor, District 2: Mark O’Brien...
CASS COUNTY, IA

