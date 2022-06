George Kambosos Jr. insisted his plan all along was to get it right the second time around. The undisputed lightweight championship due to take place this weekend can officially move forward, as Sydney’s Kambosos came in well under the divisional limit on his second attempt to proceed with his four-belt showdown with Las Vegas’ Devin Haney. Kambosos strutted back into the main room of the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne—minutes from Marvel Stadium where fight night takes place (Saturday, ESPN, 9:00 p.m. ET)—sporting a black sweatsuit and a confident grin.

