Devon Prep inducted three new members into their Wall of Fame June 5 – John LaPrise ‘12, Mark Aquilante ‘94 and coach Fran Rizzo. LaPrise played at Devon from 2009-2012 and went on to play at University of Virginia winning a national championship and then was drafted by the Blue Jays. LaPrise was an instrumental piece in the foundation of the program at Devon that went on to win two state championships.

