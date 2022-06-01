Statewide Silver Alert cancelled for missing 14-year-old out of Osceola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of 81-year-old Steven Clemmer. He is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown and gray hair with brown eyes and has no description of clothing. Steven is missing from Fort...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A man has died following a one-vehicle crash on C.R. 20 on Monday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:08 a.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on C.R. 20, west of S.R. 15, when the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical issue.
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department's phone lines for non-emergencies are working again, as of noon on Monday. The non-emergency line, 574-295-7070, can be used again. The phone outage did not affect 9-1-1 calls.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition and the driver was arrested for operating under the influence following a crash on Sunday evening, the St. Joseph Township Police Department reported. At 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and W. Napier Avenue...
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A staff member from Jury Pool confirmed to WANE 15 that the venue closed early on Sunday due to a “safety issue.”. Pool officials say the pool was closed over an abundance of caution. New Haven Police say they were called to the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along West State Boulevard Monday morning. Police and medics were called just before 7 a.m. to the 2100 block of West State Boulevard, in front of the Dana Corporation plant, on reports of an crash with injuries involving a motorcycle.
GOSHEN, Ind. --A driver was injured when his vehicle was struck by a train Friday morning near the intersection of CR 15 and CR 45, according to Goshen Police. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Several vehicles suffered damage from...
WHITE COUNTY, Indiana — Conservation officers are investigating the death of a Monticello man who drowned in the Tippecanoe River in White County on Saturday. Dispatchers were called just before 6:15 p.m. about a possible drowning upstream from the Blue Water access site on the river. According to the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A Lafayette man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and driving as a habitual traffic offender, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 9:30 p.m., Marshall County dispatch got a call of a potentially impaired driver on U.S. 31 near Veteran’s...
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are dead after being in a vehicle crash in Logansport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported by a bystander at 3:30 p.m. Logansport Police told News 18 that a gray GMC vehicle was heading westbound on U.S. 35, and a black Dodge was heading southbound on 18th street. There is a red beacon at that intersection.
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (of the Niles Township Patrol) responded to a report of gunshots in the 2500 block of Bluff St. in Niles Township on Saturday. Making contact with the street’s residents at 1:15 a.m., deputies were able to locate three...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers from the Goshen Police Department are investigating a train vs. car crash that occurred at the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 45 on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at 4232 Elkhart Rd. at around 9:44 a.m., officers found the car’s driver injured, according to...
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Police confirmed there was no active shooter incident in Rochester after multiple agencies responded to reports of one at a home supply store on Sunday. Rochester Police say R.P. Home and Harvest went on lockdown and asked customers to leave Sunday afternoon. That’s when a customer...
A Rochester business went on lockdown Sunday due to a reported armed domestic dispute nearby, but an alleged report of an active shooter at the business caused police to force entry into the store. The series of events began shortly after 11 a.m. ET when Rochester City Police officers were...
SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after being injured underneath a hay baler Saturday. Just before 2:30 p.m., the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 in Spencerville. It was reported a 42-year-old man had been hit while underneath farm equipment.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Sunday morning that left five pets dead in a home on the city’s northwest side. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2500...
GRANGER, Ind. -- Clay Fire and other fire stations were called to University Forest Products for a fire on Saturday. State Road 23 has been shut down between the railroad tracks and Bittersweet. It's unclear what started the fire at this time.
A 45-year-old Bristol woman who police say fell asleep at the wheel was cited for driving left of center and causing a two-vehicle crash. It happened around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, June 3, on County Road 14 near County Road 19. The Elkhart woman in the car that was struck,...
ROCHESTER, Ind. -- Officers from the Rochester Police Department are investigating a domestic violence situation that occurred in the 1300 block of Madison Street on Sunday, June 5 around 11:20 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found someone had forced their way into the home using the rear...
