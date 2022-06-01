ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IN

Statewide Silver Alert cancelled for missing 14-year-old out of Osceola

By Maura Johnson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The Statewide Silver Alert...

Silver Alert declared for missing 81-year-old man from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of 81-year-old Steven Clemmer. He is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown and gray hair with brown eyes and has no description of clothing. Steven is missing from Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Driver dies following one-vehicle crash on C.R. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A man has died following a one-vehicle crash on C.R. 20 on Monday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:08 a.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on C.R. 20, west of S.R. 15, when the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical issue.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Elkhart Police Department phones working again

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department's phone lines for non-emergencies are working again, as of noon on Monday. The non-emergency line, 574-295-7070, can be used again. The phone outage did not affect 9-1-1 calls.
ELKHART, IN
Benton Harbor crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition and the driver was arrested for operating under the influence following a crash on Sunday evening, the St. Joseph Township Police Department reported. At 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and W. Napier Avenue...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Jury Pool closed for the day due to a safety issue

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A staff member from Jury Pool confirmed to WANE 15 that the venue closed early on Sunday due to a “safety issue.”. Pool officials say the pool was closed over an abundance of caution. New Haven Police say they were called to the...
NEW HAVEN, IN
Motorcyclist killed in crash on West State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along West State Boulevard Monday morning. Police and medics were called just before 7 a.m. to the 2100 block of West State Boulevard, in front of the Dana Corporation plant, on reports of an crash with injuries involving a motorcycle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Train collides with vehicle on CR 15, driver injured

GOSHEN, Ind. --A driver was injured when his vehicle was struck by a train Friday morning near the intersection of CR 15 and CR 45, according to Goshen Police. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Several vehicles suffered damage from...
GOSHEN, IN
Two people dead following Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are dead after being in a vehicle crash in Logansport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported by a bystander at 3:30 p.m. Logansport Police told News 18 that a gray GMC vehicle was heading westbound on U.S. 35, and a black Dodge was heading southbound on 18th street. There is a red beacon at that intersection.
CASS COUNTY, IN
Car vs. train accident in Goshen hospitalizes driver

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers from the Goshen Police Department are investigating a train vs. car crash that occurred at the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 45 on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at 4232 Elkhart Rd. at around 9:44 a.m., officers found the car’s driver injured, according to...
GOSHEN, IN
Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Police confirmed there was no active shooter incident in Rochester after multiple agencies responded to reports of one at a home supply store on Sunday. Rochester Police say R.P. Home and Harvest went on lockdown and asked customers to leave Sunday afternoon. That’s when a customer...
ROCHESTER, IN
Police: Spencerville man hit by hay baler, listed in critical condition

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after being injured underneath a hay baler Saturday. Just before 2:30 p.m., the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 in Spencerville. It was reported a 42-year-old man had been hit while underneath farm equipment.
SPENCERVILLE, IN
5 dogs found dead in northwest Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Sunday morning that left five pets dead in a home on the city’s northwest side. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2500...
University Forest Products on Fire

GRANGER, Ind. -- Clay Fire and other fire stations were called to University Forest Products for a fire on Saturday. State Road 23 has been shut down between the railroad tracks and Bittersweet. It's unclear what started the fire at this time.
GRANGER, IN
Rochester Police investigating domestic violence situation, one dead

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- Officers from the Rochester Police Department are investigating a domestic violence situation that occurred in the 1300 block of Madison Street on Sunday, June 5 around 11:20 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found someone had forced their way into the home using the rear...
ROCHESTER, IN

