Dane County, WI

Dane Co. Judge Everett Mitchell running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

By The Associated Press
nbc15.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell announced Wednesday that he will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice...

www.nbc15.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Trump-backed governor candidate's paperwork challenged by Dems

MADISON, Wis. - The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is backing an elections complaint filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. It alleges Michels did not follow state law on his nomination papers, thus putting him below the threshold to get on the August ballot. Before voters head to the polls...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Community leaders react to Juneau County targeted shooting

Madison Bike Week begins on Sunday with a full slate of events for cyclists to take part in. Community members raise awareness of gun violence at “Wear Orange Day” walk and rally. Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT. |. Community members and partners gathered on Friday,...
wearegreenbay.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Trump backing of Michels threatens to upend Wisconsin race

Donald Trump’s endorsement of construction company co-owner Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s hotly contested governor’s race threatens to further divide Republicans and upend the race less than two months before the primary. Trump’s backing Thursday of Michels, a late entry into the race, comes after former Lt. Gov....
nbc15.com

DOJ: Judge killed in critical incident in Juneau Co.

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the name of the judge and suspect in a Friday morning targeted attack in the Township of New Lisbon. The DOJ announced Saturday that it is investigating a critical incident that that resulted in the death of a retired judge.
nbc15.com

Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman’s list of targets

(AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says she was on a list of targets of a gunman who fatally shot a man in Wisconsin. Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim Friday but it has been widely reported that it’s retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WATCH LIVE: Kaul, Juneau Co. Sheriff on critical incident

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Matt Oleson are set to provide an update Friday afternoon on a “critical incident” in Mauston. The Wisconsin Department of Justice sent an alert about the press conference around 3:35 p.m. Friday.
fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets

Community members raise awareness of gun violence at “Wear Orange Day” walk and rally. Community members and partners gathered on Friday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, to walk, rally and raise awareness for gun violence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The suspect in the killing of a man...
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against 17 Business Owners Trying To Recoup Losses

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against 17 business owners who were trying to recover their losses from the coronavirus pandemic. They say the pandemic and its resulting precautions forced them to close their doors, costing them customers and profits. Society Insurance says their policies didn’t cover coronavirus losses. The state’s high court ruled unanimously that the insurance policies held by the businesses covered things like fires, but not events like a virus outbreak. This week’s ruling reverses a decision by a judge in Milwaukee County.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Dane County judge hands election skeptic latest legal defeat

A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
nbc15.com

Search warrant executed at Janesville residence

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers were investigating a complaint in Janesville Saturday when they saw an individual run into a residence. Around 9:10 p.m., Janesville officers saw Anton May, 42, run inside a residence in the 200 block of South Jackson St. May had active warrants for...
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: High levels in 11 counties, medium levels in 20

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties are seeing high levels of COVID-19. These counties are grouped in the northwest, central, and southeastern parts of the state. Eighteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeastern Wisconsin are “in the green,” seeing low levels of community spread of the virus. The exceptions are Forest and Langlade counties, which have medium levels of the COVID-19 virus with 18 other counties around the state. There are 41 counties with a low level of community spread of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE

