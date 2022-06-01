ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

1 person killed after 2-vehicle crash in Sacramento County, officials say

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGEVALE, Calif. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash...

www.kcra.com

KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in North Sacramento shooting, police say

One man has died and another man was wounded in a shooting in North Sacramento Sunday night, police said. Sacramento police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Arcade Boulevard and "contacted multiple individuals." Around the same time, two men...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Person hospitalized after being shot in the groin in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is in the hospital after they were shot in the groin early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The shooting happened under the Business 80 overpass near E and 29th streets around 12:50 a.m., police said. First responders transported the victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Injured In Rollover Crash At Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver suffered major injuries after a rollover crash at the Sacramento International Airport on Friday afternoon.  California Highway Patrol says, just after 2:30 p.m., a driver was heading northbound near Airport Boulevard and Lindberg Drive when they went off the roadway.  The driver then crossed into the southbound lanes before rolling over four times – getting ejected in the crash.  Officers say the driver crawled away on their own but did suffer serious to major injuries.  Exactly what caused the driver to go off the road is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: 1 dead, multiple injuries in Grass Valley crash

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and four people were injured after their vehicles were in a head on collision near Grass Valley on Saturday. California Highway Patrol Grass Valley officers were notified of the collision along with Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire. After arriving on the scene, officers and other […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Air Support Assists In Pursuit

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after a 50-minute chase that involved air support, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Javier Caballero of Stockton, had been seen with a firearm and overheard saying he would “not go back to jail.” Officers found Caballero driving a stolen vehicle and led them on a 50-minute-long pursuit. Air support was requested and they continued to pursue Caballero. After a successful spike-strip was used by CHP, Caballero fled on foot from his disabled vehicle and was quickly taken into custody by deputies. The chase caused no reported injuries or damage to public or private property. Caballero was booked at the local jail on multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking, Arson, And Residential Robbery In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple crimes took place in Stockton Sunday, of those were a carjacking, an incident of arson, and residential robbery, reported the Stockton Police Department. A carjacking incident took place at around 2 a.m. on South Union Street in the Park District. The 37-year-old male victim was getting into his car when he was attacked by four suspects. The victim was forcibly knocked to the ground and his vehicle stolen. The suspects are believed to be four Hispanic men, however, they are still at large. The arson incident took place around 12:13 a.m. on Claremont Avenue in the Lakeview District....
STOCKTON, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KCRA.com

Caretaker shoots, kills man who tried attacking him in backyard, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A caretaker shot and killed a man who tried attacking him in a backyard, the Stockton Police Department said Sunday. Officers got a call on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. from the 43-year-old caretaker, who was taking care of a 93-year-old man at a home in the 3200 block of Allston Way, police said. When officers arrived, they found the 38-year-old assailant.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Caltrans worker hit, killed on I-80 near Vacaville

A Caltrans worker has died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Friday, authorities said. The crash happened at 10:03 a.m. on the westbound side of I-80 at Lagoon Valley Road, CHP’s Golden Gate Division said. Caltrans identified the worker as 51-year-old Quanda McGadney.
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

1 injured after Sunday morning shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is recovering after being shot in Sacramento Sunday morning, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers were sent to the area of E Street and 29th Street after reports came in of a shooting. On scene, officers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 26, Dies After Crash In Front Of Orangevale Community Center

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Authorities have now identified the person killed in a major crash in front of the Orangevale Community Center Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Hazel Avenue. Two vehicles were involved and power lines were also brought down in the crash. One person was killed in the crash. He has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Orangevale resident Joseph Angel Mendoza. Investigators said a second individual suffered minor injuries. Exactly what led up to the crash is still unclear.
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Deputies Make 10 Illegal Marijuana Busts In May, Some Over $1 Million

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Throughout the month of May, 10 unrelated illegal marijuana cultivation busts were made, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Some of these busts were between $1 million and $2 million dollars. The largest bust occurred on May 16th, 2022 on Quartz Mine Road in which deputies seized 1,434 growing marijuana plants and 63 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $1,947,000. The facility was a residence that had been converted to an indoor marijuana cultivation plant. One person was issued a citation at the scene. Enguelberto Andres Garcia, age 29 of Modesto, was issued a citation on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana for Sale. The other 9 busts took place on Pinon Court in Copperopolis, Meacham Ranch Road in Angels Camp, Crystal Drive in Wallace, Doster Road in Mountain Ranch, Whiskey Slide Road, Doster Road in Mokelumne Hill, Hwy 12 in Burson, Ponderosa Way in Mountain Ranch, Barbara Lane in West Point.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

