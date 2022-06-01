ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

Major Rollover Wreck Involving Ambulance- "Possible Life-Threatening Injuries"

 5 days ago

Kentucky State Police Post 4 troopers responded to a three-vehicle collision in Meade County Tuesday evening.  

On May 31 at approximately 7:43 P.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade Co. dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a three-vehicle collision involving an ambulance at the intersection of US 60 and Joe Prather Highway in Meade Co. 

The preliminary investigation revealed a Meade Co. EMS vehicle was traveling north on Joe Prather Parkway with its emergency equipment activated when it was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that was traveling west on US 60 operated by Billy Smith, age 39 of Irvington.

The collision caused the ambulance to roll over striking a Flaherty Fire Dept volunteer fireman who was collecting donations for Crusade for Children. The ambulance then struck a 2021 Ford F-350 driven by Romeror Ociel Josias of Guatemala.

Smith and Lloyd Claycomb, the volunteer fireman, were flown to University of Louisville Hospital with possible life threatening injuries. The driver of the ambulance and one passenger were taken to Baptist Health Hardin for non-life threatening injuries. Josias reported no injuries.

KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Meade County EMS, Flaherty Volunteer Fire Fire Dept. The collision remains under investigation by Tpr. Jared Clemons.

