ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

College Lacrosse Player From NY Dies At Age 19

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgJzl_0fx6LUfN00

A talented Long Island lacrosse player at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has died suddenly at his family's home.

Aidan Kaminska, age 19, died on Monday, May 30, at his family's home in Port Jefferson, according to UMass officials.

A Port Jefferson High School alumni, Kaminska was a football and lacrosse star at the school where he set a high school record for the number of receptions during a football game on Long Island at 17.

A cause of death has not been released.

He was remembered by Port Jefferson school superintendent Jessica Schmettan in a letter to parents and staff on Tuesday, May 31: “The District was informed of the sudden passing of one of our alumni from the Class of 2020, Aidan Kaminska. Our thoughts and prayers are with the former student’s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Kaminska just finished his sophomore year at the UMass where he was a midfielder on the Minutemen's Division I lax squad.

Suffolk County Police declined to provide information surrounding his death.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Mother, Daughter Claim $10K Lottery Prize

A Fairfield County mother and daughter are celebrating their good fortune after claiming a $10,000 lottery prize.Danbury residents Terry Lionheart and her daughter, Amy Lionheart, claimed the 10X Cash 15th Edition prize on Friday, May 27, Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, June 3.CT Lottery s…
Daily Voice

This Supermarket Voted Long Island's Best

A popular supermarket with locations in both Nassau and Suffolk has been named as Long Island’s best, according to a poll of area residents.Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffol…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Jefferson, NY
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Voice

One Killed, Four Injured In Hauppauge Crash

Updated story: ID Released For 26-Year-Old Killed In Hauppauge Crash That Left Four Others InjuredOne person was killed and four injured in an early-morning crash on Long Island.The crash took place in Hauppauge, around 1:35 a.m. Monday, June 6 on Route 347 and Brooksite Drive.The person who died w…
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey City Videographer Michael Cruz Dies, 32

Support is on the rise for a heartbroken family following the unexpected death of a beloved videographer from Jersey City. Michael J. Cruz died on Thursday, May 26 at the age of 32. Michael graduated from Seton Hall University, where he served as a National Stroll Captain and was a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

This Eatery Serves Best Ribs On Long Island, Voters Say

A new eatery has earned the distinction of having “Long Island’s Best Ribs,” according to a new poll.Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”Organizers of the contest h…
GARDEN CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Long Island#Umass
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food. Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police, EMS: Boston gunfight leaves 1 hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one individual was transported to a local hospital after a gunfight in the area of High and Pearl Street in Boston Sunday morning, according to Boston police. Police responded to the area shortly after 3 a.m. after an initial fight led to shots being fired,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Being Struck By Car On I-84

A man was killed after he was struck by a car on a stretch of I-84.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 in Danbury.A 2016 Honda Fit being driven by a 27-year-old woman from Providence, Rhode Island, was traveling in the left of five lanes on I-84 eastbound, prior to Exit 4, Conne…
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Two Shot On Roadway In Western Mass

Police are investigating after two men were shot on a street in Western Massachusetts.The incident took place in Springfield around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5 in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue.When Springfield police arrived on the scene to investigate a Shotspotter activation, they found two…
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Four young people from Rhode Island killed in Thompson crash

THOMPSON, Conn. (WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said four young adults -- all from Rhode Island -- were killed when their car hit a tree on Memorial Day. “We just keep replaying -- getting phone calls back to back that somebody else died. It’s just really heartbreaking,” said Haley Peguero, a friend of the victims.
THOMPSON, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy