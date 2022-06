The man found guilty of gunning down Shreveport police officer Chateri Payne is headed to prison for life. 29-year-old Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson of Shreveport was sentenced by District Judge John Mosely Jr. to life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence in connection with the January 9, 2019 second-degree murder of Payne. He was also sentenced to 30 years, for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Judge Mosely imposed the sentences to run consecutively, or on top of the life sentence.

