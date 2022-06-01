ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK, technically, they’re sweet potatoes. Still, ‘Yam Jam’ will feed thousands in NC.

By Josh Shaffer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

They called it a Yam Jam, in which 100 volunteers sorted through waist-high boxes of root vegetables bound for hungry families stricken by inflation, gas prices and pandemic.

Technically, these were sweet potatoes getting sorted. But Yam Jam looks better on a T-shirt.

“We can’t resist a rhyme,” Jennifer Caslin, marketing manager for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

In all, workers Wednesday stuffed 40,000 pounds of “orange superfood” into family-sized bags bound for 34 North Carolina counties, where nearly 600,000 people live without certainty of a next meal.

Donated from Scott Farms in Lucama, the versatile roots supply fresh food to a region where food banks have seen a 42% increase in traffic since 2019, heightened by job insecurity and rising grocery bills.

“The need has always been there,” said Amy Strecker, director of the Duke Energy Foundation, Yam Jam organizers. “But I think the financial stress of the pandemic has really exacerbated the need. The more we walk about it, the better we’re able to serve the need.”

Chronic hunger in Raleigh

In the Food Bank’s Raleigh branch alone, nearly 250,000 people face chronic hunger, more than 80,000 of them children.

With school letting out for the summer, those families aided by free and reduced lunch may be missing daily meals. And in the state’s rural eastern counties, fresh food can be harder to reach.

“You think about somebody who lives in a food desert,” Caslin said, “where they can only get boxed things or canned things.”

North Carolina ranks No. 1 nationwide in sweet potato production, harvesting nearly 95,000 acres in 2016, according to industry statistics. While often mistaken for yams , sweet potatoes have moist rather than starchy flesh, and they come covered in smooth rather than bark-like skin.

Wednesday’s Yam Jam ranked as the largest such event in at least a decade, and the downtown Raleigh volunteer event closed Fayetteville Street for several blocks.

Soon, tables statewide will spill over with sweet potato pie, sweet potato burgers, sweet potato oatmeal — even sweet potato pizza.

