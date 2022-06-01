Watch Anya Taylor-Joy (Maybe Literally?) Eat the Rich in Unnerving ‘The Menu’ Teaser

Olivier Assayas’ 1996 Irma Vep is one of the great self-reflexive films about both filmmaking and the tumultuous and ever-shifting state of people, artists and the industry, detailing the bumpy production of a remake of Louis Feuillade’s 1915-1916 silent serial Les Vampires by a renowned old-school French director (legend Jean-Pierre Léaud) and a fish-out-of-water Hong Kong star (Maggie Cheung). Vibrant, chaotic and sharply attuned to the fluctuating condition of its many figures and competing forces, it’s an electric exploration of the intersection of art and commerce, reality and fantasy, and the physical and the ghostly, made at a moment in time when the lines between intellectual and blockbuster cinema were crisscrossing. It’s heady stuff, and infused with a dexterity and sensuality epitomized by the iconic sight of Cheung’s actress donning a black latex bodysuit.
