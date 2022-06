Jane G. (Regan) Spear, 99, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away on May 31, 2022. On June 12, 1922, she was born to James and Anna Regan in Boston, Massachusetts. Jane grew up in Dorchester, Massachusetts, one of eight siblings and was an alumna of Northeastern University. She was a health care administrator, operating Auburn House nursing home in Jamacia Plain and was an ombudsman for seniors in the Boothbay region for many years.

