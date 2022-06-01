ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Post Malone is ‘pumped’ for fatherhood, looking forward to being ‘a hot dad’

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyjM4_0fx6Hnd800

Post Malone can’t wait to be a dad.

The rapper, 26, told People on Wednesday that he is “pumped beyond belief” to welcome his and his pregnant girlfriend’s first baby.

When asked whether parenting has always been “a dream” of his, the New York native recalled his favorite childhood toy.

“As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere,” the Grammy nominee told the outlet.

“It was a baby doll,” he continued. “And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it.”

Post reiterated that he is “pumped up” for a kid of his own, noting that he will be “a hot dad.”

The songwriter revealed last month that he has a baby on the way .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhM23_0fx6Hnd800
Post Malone gushed about how “pumped” he is for fatherhood.
Getty Images

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” the dad-to-be told TMZ in May. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Later that same month, Post shared with Jimmy Fallon that he plans to embody “kindness” as a dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6Xx0_0fx6Hnd800
The rapper revealed his girlfriend’s pregnancy news in May.
postmalone/Instagram

The “Circles” singer has yet to address his baby news via Instagram, nor has he identified the infant’s mother.

Post has led a more private life since moving from Los Angeles to Utah in 2019.

“It’s something I had to do because LA was kicking my ass,” he explained to Billboard in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3mni_0fx6Hnd800
Post has not shared his partner’s identity.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The American Music Award winner went on to hint at his future family plans, saying, “I’ve made music for years and years, and down the line, I just want to relax and enjoy the simple. Be like a kid again.

“[I want to] have no responsibilities and everything is handled,” he continued at the time. “Your kids, your family, everybody is set and doesn’t need to worry, so you can just play games and play in the tall grass.”

Comments / 4

