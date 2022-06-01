ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin City, MT

Martin City man charged in strangulation case

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 2 days ago

By DERRICK PERKINS

For the Hungry Horse News

Prosecutors have brought a Martin City man up on multiple felony charges for allegedly lifting a child by his neck and later strangling his girlfriend earlier this month.

Michael Thomas McNaught Jr. was briefly held in the Flathead County Detention Center on charges of strangulation and assault on a minor. He was released on his own recognizance on May 24.

McNaught was arrested after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls reporting a “loud physical disturbance” inside a camper located in Martin City about 11:03 p.m., court documents said. Neighbors described hearing yelling and screaming.

Arriving deputies found the adult victim, McNaught’s girlfriend, suffering from injuries to her neck and head. She told investigators that the attack began after McNaught’s phone went off while he was asleep. She noticed that the incoming text messages appeared to be from another woman, court documents said.

As the phone went off, McNaught woke up, allegedly grew angry and began screaming at the victim. Hollering at her to get out, McNaught went to her sleeping son and lifted him up by the neck, court documents said.

The child was freed after his mother ran at McNaught, according to court documents. They mother and son left the camper, but McNaught allegedly followed. He put his girlfriend in a chokehold and squeezed her until she could no longer breathe, court documents said.

In an affidavit, Deputy County Attorney Andrew Clegg wrote that deputies and medical personnel on scene deemed the injuries she sustained consistent with her story.

McNaught is expected in Flathead County District Court for a June 2 arraignment.

Comments / 1

Related
Hungry Horse News

Teen arrested after alleged threats to junior high

Hungry Horse News A 14-year-old Columbia Falls male was arrested Monday on intimidation charges based on alleged threats he made towards the Columbia Falls Junior High and the student body, the School District announced in a release Tuesday morning. This investigation began Saturday morning after the school was notified by concerned parents and students of the alleged threats that were made in school on Friday, May 27. “Our investigation showed enough evidence to determine there was a real potential for the juvenile to follow through with the threats and although he was not in possession of weapons, there were unsecured firearms in...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing woman's body recovered from river

A body recovered in the Clark Fork River near Superior on May 17 was identified as a woman who went missing near Alberton last summer. Rebekah Barsotti was identified as the deceased using dental records, according to a press release from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. They released Barsotti’s identity Thursday afternoon. Her body was found near River Bend Road east of Superior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martin City, MT
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
KULR8

Man found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds south of Eureka

EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31. Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to...
EUREKA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Assaults Missoula Police Officer at the Poverello Center

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to the Poverello Center at 1110 W Broadway for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch notes advised a verbal and physical disturbance between two males and a female. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangulation#Michael Thomas#Violent Crime
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Neighbors fighting all the time prompted a call to police.

May 23 A person said they were getting threatening texts from a neighbor, who may have now moved out. Customers were going through a drive-thru and giving employees a hard time. A man in a bar was refusing to leave. Neighbors fighting all the time prompted a call to police. May 24 A truck with a trailer was parked in the way on school property. A person complained that people kept threatening to fight him. Someone may have been trying to break down a door on Diane Road. Lots of swearing heard on Seventh Street. May 25 Report of rig all over the road. Police...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newstalk KGVO

Man in Poverello Center Porta Potty Points Gun at Woman

On May 30, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a weapons report. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for the report of a male, Justin Casida, having pointed a handgun at the victim’s face,” Arnold said. “The dispatcher was provided a description of what Casida was wearing. As officers arrived on scene, they located Casida outside of the Poverello. Casida was detained. Officers collected a statement from the victim who reported they had knocked on the porta potty doors and for no apparent reason, Casida, who was in the porta potty, opened the door and pointed the handgun at the victim’s head.”
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for reported runaway teen

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is looking for a reported runaway teenager who was last seen the night of Monday, May 30 around 11 p.m. Paris Rutherford, 14, is described as 5-foot-7, 110 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. BLES said via Facebook she was last...
BROWNING, MT
Hungry Horse News

Firefighters train at new Columbia Falls facility

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Folks driving past the Columbia Falls Rural Fire Hall on Highway 2 may have seen smoke pouring from a building last week or a car on fire with a slew of firefighters attacking the blaze. It was just a drill and part of a Montana State Fire School. All told, four Kalispell, two Columbia Falls, one Ferndale and one West Valley firefighter went through the two-week long course to become certified firefighters, explained Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks. The complex, built by the rural department, is a state-of-the-art training facility. The main building is designed for live fire...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Police respond to car accident at Glacier High School

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police and emergency crews responded to a car accident during lunch at Glacier High School on Friday. Glacier High Assistant Principal Alan Stanfield couldn’t confirm how many people were involved but said those involved appear to be OK. Some needed medical care. Parents of the...
MISSOULA, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Photographers weren't creepers, they were Aussies on vacation

May 10 Report of break in and theft inside a residential garage on 8th Street, evidence of footprints entering and leaving property. A property manager tried to get a jeep towed on 7th Street, claiming it was an ongoing issue. May 11 A concerned tenant on 1st Street reported hearing someone punching the wall outside her window. Report of a reckless driver in a cream colored Isuzu on 9th Street, possibly falling asleep behind the wheel. Report of a gas-like odor coming from a storm drain near the high school soccer fields. Report of a student spraying Axe Body Spray on a...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Attacks Woman in Walmart Parking Lot

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Walmart South for a reported assault that had occurred in the parking lot. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers responded to a disturbance at Walmart South,” Arnold said. “Upon arrival, an officer was flagged...
MISSOULA, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
118
Followers
183
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy