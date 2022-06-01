ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

The Blotter: Neighbors fighting all the time prompted a call to police.

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 2 days ago

May 23

A person said they were getting threatening texts from a neighbor, who may have now moved out. Customers were going through a drive-thru and giving employees a hard time. A man in a bar was refusing to leave. Neighbors fighting all the time prompted a call to police.

May 24

A truck with a trailer was parked in the way on school property. A person complained that people kept threatening to fight him. Someone may have been trying to break down a door on Diane Road. Lots of swearing heard on Seventh Street.

May 25

Report of rig all over the road. Police counseled them on driving habits. A woman was choking on something. Report of possible domestic abuse on Seventh Street. Generator and other items stolen from garage.

May 26

A person with a machete and a Glock pistol was just walking around the streets. A person was concerned about welfare of horses on Railroad Street. A man was selling drugs on Highway 2. Lots of yelling on C Street. One man was stopped trying to leave.

May 27

Bike stolen from a garage. Report of kids messing around at Red Bridge.

May 28

Report of stolen AirPods. An argument on Bills Lane prompted call to police. A man said he wanted to be arrested and police wouldn’t help him. People living in camper on Highway 2 were told to leave.

May 29

Police checked on a woman after neighbors called worrying about her health. Report of a restraining order violation. Drunk man throwing up in parking lot on Highway 2.

May 30

Police got a warrant to take firearms from a home after an alleged threat on the school. A drunk male said he was hit in the face with a bat and was very drunk and needed some help.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Columbia Falls, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Newstalk KGVO

Man Assaults Missoula Police Officer at the Poverello Center

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to the Poverello Center at 1110 W Broadway for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch notes advised a verbal and physical disturbance between two males and a female. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
Hungry Horse News

Martin City man charged in strangulation case

By DERRICK PERKINS For the Hungry Horse News Prosecutors have brought a Martin City man up on multiple felony charges for allegedly lifting a child by his neck and later strangling his girlfriend earlier this month. Michael Thomas McNaught Jr. was briefly held in the Flathead County Detention Center on charges of strangulation and assault on a minor. He was released on his own recognizance on May 24. McNaught was arrested after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls reporting a “loud physical disturbance” inside a camper located in Martin City about 11:03 p.m., court documents said. Neighbors described...
MARTIN CITY, MT
KULR8

Man found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds south of Eureka

EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31. Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to...
EUREKA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blotter#Firearms#Domestic Violence#Choking#Bills Lane
montanarightnow.com

Missing woman's body recovered from river

A body recovered in the Clark Fork River near Superior on May 17 was identified as a woman who went missing near Alberton last summer. Rebekah Barsotti was identified as the deceased using dental records, according to a press release from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. They released Barsotti’s identity Thursday afternoon. Her body was found near River Bend Road east of Superior.
Newstalk KGVO

Man in Poverello Center Porta Potty Points Gun at Woman

On May 30, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a weapons report. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for the report of a male, Justin Casida, having pointed a handgun at the victim’s face,” Arnold said. “The dispatcher was provided a description of what Casida was wearing. As officers arrived on scene, they located Casida outside of the Poverello. Casida was detained. Officers collected a statement from the victim who reported they had knocked on the porta potty doors and for no apparent reason, Casida, who was in the porta potty, opened the door and pointed the handgun at the victim’s head.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
NBCMontana

Police respond to car accident at Glacier High School

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police and emergency crews responded to a car accident during lunch at Glacier High School on Friday. Glacier High Assistant Principal Alan Stanfield couldn’t confirm how many people were involved but said those involved appear to be OK. Some needed medical care. Parents of the...
MISSOULA, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Photographers weren't creepers, they were Aussies on vacation

May 10 Report of break in and theft inside a residential garage on 8th Street, evidence of footprints entering and leaving property. A property manager tried to get a jeep towed on 7th Street, claiming it was an ongoing issue. May 11 A concerned tenant on 1st Street reported hearing someone punching the wall outside her window. Report of a reckless driver in a cream colored Isuzu on 9th Street, possibly falling asleep behind the wheel. Report of a gas-like odor coming from a storm drain near the high school soccer fields. Report of a student spraying Axe Body Spray on a...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Residents push back against City’s plan for bear-proof trash cans

In response to the City of Whitefish’s newly signed contract with Republic Services to provide individual, bear-resistant trash containers and service them on the streets, residents penned 52 letters of opposition and several spoke out against the change at a recent meeting of the Whitefish City Council. The change involves replacing the shared, 300-gallon containers currently in use with individual, 90-gallon trash containers that residents will have to put out on the street in front of their homes on trash pickup day. While most of the respondents agreed with the need for animal-resistant trash containers, the outcry centered on the need...
WHITEFISH, MT
Hungry Horse News

Sun Road plows at Triple Arches

Hikers and bikers this weekend can go as far as the Loop on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road and Jackson Glacier Overlook on the east side. Because of avalanche danger, Glacier has yet to allow any hiker-biker access beyond the Loop this season. The road is open to Avalanche Creek on the west side and Rising Sun on the east side. On the west side, folks are reminded they need a reservation to access the road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also need a reservation to access the North Fork (Polebridge) Entrance to the Park from 6 a.m....
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Commissioners Waiting on Approach Permit for Homeless Shelters

KGVO News reached out to Missoula County Commissioners Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier on Tuesday for a status update on the new hard-sided shelters that will eventually replace the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. Slotnick was aware of a recent rumor that for some reason the structures from the Pallet company...
Hungry Horse News

Firefighters douse garage fire

Hungry Horse News A garage was destroyed off Sandy Hill Lane off Highway 40 Sunday morning. Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks said the garage was full engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was hurt in the blaze and the adjacent home, which was about 15 feet from the garage, was not damaged. The call came in at 8:08 a.m. and firefighters were off the scene at 10:13 a.m. Thirteen firefighters responded to the fire. The owner of the garage was apparently asleep when the blaze started and neighbors woke him up to tell him the garage was on fire.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
118
Followers
183
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy