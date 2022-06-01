ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Community events

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 2 days ago

Spanish books review

Columbia Falls School District 6 is in the process of adopting new Spanish instructional materials for the 2022-2023 school year.  Parents and community members are invited to attend a presentation of the materials that were selected by the District’s Spanish Teachers.  The meeting will be held at the CFJH library on June 6th at 6 p.m.  The material selection process will be shared and samples of the resources will be available to view.  At the conclusion of the meeting, feedback will be accepted from those present. For those unable to attend, the materials will be available for viewing from June 7 - June 10 at the District’s Administrative Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp volunteers needed

Farming for the Future Academy at the Montana Veterans Home garden needs volunteers to help with the following summer camp classes:

Honey Bee Soap Class: June 14-16

Clay Bucket Stove Camp: June 20-22

Pizza Cheese and GOGA Camp: June 23-24

Merino Sheep Dryer Balls Camp: June 28-30

Orientation and Pizza (made in pizza oven) on June 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Must be over 16.

Please contact www.farmingforthefutureacademyinc.org if interested.

Hungry Horse News

Thoughts on community

Slowly we are moving closer to summer. On Saturday I enjoyed an outdoor barbecue with friends and neighbors at Trail Creek. It was a great time because the neighbors have a covey of youngsters from eight years of age to early teens and some of us have kids from seventeen to thirty. That means there were adults from thirty to eighty-five. Even though I suffered through that Happy Birthday song it was great. A real microcosm of what the North Fork is really about. Friendly folks enjoying this wonderful place. Saw four grizzlies, tons of deer but no elk or...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Audubon bird outings on tap

Flathead Audubon is offering a field trip with refuge wildlife biologist Beverly Skinner on June 10 or Saturday, June 11 from 7:45 a.m. until noon at the Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge. Tour the incredible wetlands and grasslands of this hidden gem west of Kalispell. See nesting trumpeter swans and abundance of shorebirds and waterfowl species associated with the Palouse prairie, riparian/wetland and larch/pine forest habits at the 9,000-plus acre refuge. The group will drive and walk along some of the refuge’s closed roads with short hikes on uneven ground for better viewing. Bring binoculars, water and dress for...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Sun Road plows at Triple Arches

Hikers and bikers this weekend can go as far as the Loop on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road and Jackson Glacier Overlook on the east side. Because of avalanche danger, Glacier has yet to allow any hiker-biker access beyond the Loop this season. The road is open to Avalanche Creek on the west side and Rising Sun on the east side. On the west side, folks are reminded they need a reservation to access the road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also need a reservation to access the North Fork (Polebridge) Entrance to the Park from 6 a.m....
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Reminder: Sun Road work starts this week

Hungry Horse News This summer promises to have plenty of road construction in and around Glacier National Park. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will see utility work, which includes replacing sewer, electric and telephone lines from the foot of Lake McDonald to 1,000 feet west of Sprague Creek campground this year. That means single lane closures with a traffic light during the day and a full closure at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. That also mean motorists will not be able to enter the West Entrance before 6 a.m. as construction traffic will be using the road from Apgar to what’s known as the...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Columbia Falls, MT
Government
City
Columbia Falls, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Hungry Horse News

Doris Ann Becker

It is with so much sadness we lost our Beloved Mom.  Doris Ann Becker, 78, passed away May 16, 2022.   Doris was born July 27, 1943 in Havre, MT to Raymond Wesley and Eva Elizabeth Ellis.  It was there that she met the Love of her Life, Ronald Arthur Becker during his time in the Air Force. Doris and Ronald were Married June 18, 1960.  Because of their Love of Glacier Park, they moved to Columbia Falls in 1967.  Our Mom Loved to tell the Stories of Jesus, creating several Bible Study groups.  Doris received her Degree at FVCC in 1976.  She...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Reiss exhibit opens Friday

An exhibit of Windold Reiss paintings of Blackfeet people opens Friday (May 27) at the Museum of the Plains Indian in Browning. Reiss portraits of the Blackfeet people are almost universally recognized, most commonly through the use of the powerful calendar images in the international advertising campaign for the Great Northern Railway’s Empire Builder in the early 20th century. However, what is lesser known, is that Winold Reiss established an art school that he operated near Glacier National Park for a few summers in the 1930s. While Reiss influenced Blackfeet artists in attendance, Reiss’ art and design practice was significantly impacted...
BROWNING, MT
Hungry Horse News

Impressed by track performances

This past Friday and Saturday our family found ourselves cheering local Flathead athletes at the State A Track and Field Championships in Butte. We attended not because we have grandchildren attending or in fact have anyone we know attending Flathead area schools. I guess the events from earlier in the week in Texas made it feel important to be present and cheer on local youth and acknowledge their hard work and sacrifice. And it was a weekend to celebrate. Whitefish sophomore Brooke Zetooney was spectacular in the 100, 200, 400 and relays. The Bulldogs went home champions again - congratulations! Another...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Forest Service orders temporary closure of Blankenship Camp

The Flathead National Forest announced Friday it was implementing an emergency closure order at Blankenship Bridge on lands it manages southwest of the bridge to motorized vehicles and camping due to high water. Seasonal runoff combined with recent and forecasted rains have created increased river levels on the Flathead River which has submerged the access road to the Blankenship southwest gravel bar. “This is a short-term closure order put in place for public safety and will be lifted when water levels recede,” the Forest said in a release. At least two vehicles have become stuck at the bar in the past week, according to photos provided to the Hungry Horse News, although witnesses said one pickup truck was messing around, rather than simply trying to access the de facto camp. The camp has been a point of controversy in recent years with Blankenship neighbors. A group is currently suing the Forest Service claiming its management of the site, or lack thereof, violates the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and other federal laws. The Forest said it would reopen the camp when water levels recede.
Hungry Horse News

Get a sneak peek at Columbia Falls Museum June 1

Hungry Horse News After years of planning, Columbia Falls now has its own history museum. Last week volunteers with the Columbia Falls Historical Society were busy putting in cabinets and displays in the small museum in the Gateway Building at the corner of Highway 2 and Nucleus Avenue. The Society was founded in 2008 to preserve the history of the northeast corner of Flathead County, including Columbia Falls, Hungry Horse, Martin City, West Glacier, Glacier National Park, and the North, Middle and South Forks of the Flathead River. But finding a home for displays has proven challenging. The new owners of the Gateway...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Legals for May, 25 2022

No. 1741 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION CORAM WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT, MONTANA Water Storage Tank Project May 19, 2022 The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has reviewed the above-named project. The project consists of installing a new 200,000-gallon water storage tank for the Coram Water and Sewer District (WSD). The additional water storage is needed for domestic and improved fire flows throughout the District. The proposed tank will be constructed immediately adjacent to the existing tank. The project will include all earthwork, piping, valves, level control equipment and appurtenances necessary to connect the new tank to the...
CORAM, MT
Hungry Horse News

Insurance woes?

This year Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist spent $1.7 million of the taxpayers money with the county’s insurance company MACo. That is up from $1,270,000 in 2019. Of that amount $400,000-plus was for general liability insurance. That was up from $342,900 in 2019. General liability insurance is used to cover legal costs when the county commissioners gets sued for making bad decisions, i.e. the bridge at the north end of Flathead Lake and Friends of Lake Five. Pam Holmquist doesn’t care if the county gets sued because she just hands the court case over to the county insurance company. Why does not the county attorney represent the commissioners in court? Hmmmm. You’d think the commissioners would be in the business of making good decisions rather than relying of their insurance company to bail them in court. Is Pam Holmquist a fiscal conservative or a liberal in conservative’s clothing? She sure likes to spend taxpayer’s money on insurance to cover her bad decisions. Kind of makes one wonder what other self-serving decisions Commissioner Holmquist has made during her last two terms in office. Perhaps it is time for a change in the commissioner’s office. Lee Pinski Kalispell
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Griz grabs moose in front of Many Glacier Hotel

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A calf moose was on the menu for a hungry grizzly bear In Many Glacier right in front of people at the Many Glacier Hotel, but the mamma moose chased the bear away from a second calf. According to a video posted on social media by Josh Camareno on May 28, the grizzly stalks the moose and her two calves which were bedded down along Swiftcurrent Lake on the edge of the road in front of the hotel. The grizzly pounced on one calf and killed it and dragged it off. The grizzly returned a couple of hours later...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

County settles Whistlestop suit

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Flathead County Commissioners last week approved a $47,000 settlement with Friends of Lake Five that will pay for the nonprofit neighborhood group’s attorney fees. The settlement, assistant county attorney Tara Fugina told commissioners, was a way to avoid paying the maximum amount in the case. It is not covered under the county’s insurance, Fugina told commissioners during their May 17 meeting. Commissioners approved the settlement without discussion. In late March, Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy ruled in favor of Friends of Lake Five, who were challenging the validity of a the county’s issuance of a major land...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Phillip G. Sword

Phillip G. Sword, 83 of Columbia Falls, passed away May 22, 2022 at Logan Hospital in Kalispell.  Phillip is survived by his wife Kathleen and two sons Kevin and Steve.  No services are scheduled.  Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Phillip’s family.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Remembering Walter

When a North Forker passes over the Great Divide, it is common practice for the community to hold a Celebration of Life the following summer. Obviously, this is so the entire community can participate – summer residents as well as year-round residents. Usually, these celebrations take place in June, July and August, but we seem to have more than usual this year. Anyway, the Celebration of Life for Walter Roberts was held last Sunday at the Community Hall. Walter’s friend Randi Rognlie was the official host and head chef, but her nearly grown son and daughter carried the program. With the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Kats go .500 at state tourney

Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls softball team went 2-2 at the state A tournament in Hamilton last week, good enough for fourth place. The Widkats opened the tourney Thursday with a 14-0 shutout of Lewistown in a game that went four innings due to the mercy rule. Haden Peters had a home run in the opener and Maddie Moultray and Sydney Mann combined for the win on the mound. The Kats had eight hits in the win. But the Kats bats went cold against Billings Central Friday as they lost, 7-1. Central shot out to a 3-0 lead; Ally Kowalczyk homered with one on...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Getts announces candidacy

My name is Andrea Getts and I want to represent you, House District 3, at the State Legislature. I grew up in Columbia Falls, graduated from CFHS in ’14, earned a bachelor’s in psychology from BYU in ’18, am a two-time AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer, and have been working for a local food-access nonprofit right here in the valley since 2019. My mom is a first grade teacher at Glacier Gateway and my dad works for Glacier National Park. I also have four siblings. One thing I love about our area is the strong sense of community we feel. This is one...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Dave Yeats

A Memorial Service for Dave Yeats, who passed away Dec. 22, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Falls United Methodist Church, 117 Second St West. A light lunch and fellowship time will follow the service.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Efforts to spruce up underpass are seeing progress

Hungry Horse News A group of West Glacier folks are working to spruce up the underpass to the town. Montana Department of Transportation recently repaired the sidewalks to the underpass and now it is entering a second phase, with native plants being planted along the walkway. The underpass has seen better days The paint is peeling and rust from the rails has run down the concrete, giving the underpass a red rust sheen. Volunteers from the Glacier National Park Fund years ago repainted the underpass, but that has since faded. “The design is based on recommendations for a safe walking and bicycling experience that...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Hungry Horse News

Teen arrested after alleged threats to junior high

Hungry Horse News A 14-year-old Columbia Falls male was arrested Monday on intimidation charges based on alleged threats he made towards the Columbia Falls Junior High and the student body, the School District announced in a release Tuesday morning. This investigation began Saturday morning after the school was notified by concerned parents and students of the alleged threats that were made in school on Friday, May 27. “Our investigation showed enough evidence to determine there was a real potential for the juvenile to follow through with the threats and although he was not in possession of weapons, there were unsecured firearms in...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

