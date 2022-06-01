Community events

Spanish books review

Columbia Falls School District 6 is in the process of adopting new Spanish instructional materials for the 2022-2023 school year. Parents and community members are invited to attend a presentation of the materials that were selected by the District’s Spanish Teachers. The meeting will be held at the CFJH library on June 6th at 6 p.m. The material selection process will be shared and samples of the resources will be available to view. At the conclusion of the meeting, feedback will be accepted from those present. For those unable to attend, the materials will be available for viewing from June 7 - June 10 at the District’s Administrative Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp volunteers needed

Farming for the Future Academy at the Montana Veterans Home garden needs volunteers to help with the following summer camp classes:

Honey Bee Soap Class: June 14-16

Clay Bucket Stove Camp: June 20-22

Pizza Cheese and GOGA Camp: June 23-24

Merino Sheep Dryer Balls Camp: June 28-30

Orientation and Pizza (made in pizza oven) on June 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Must be over 16.

Please contact www.farmingforthefutureacademyinc.org if interested.