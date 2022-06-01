ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

3 arrests made in daytime shootout caught on video in Henderson

By Ashley Anderson, Hayley Fixler
 5 days ago

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three arrests have been made following a shootout at a gas station over the weekend on West Andrews Avenue in Henderson.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the individuals involved surrendered himself, Henderson police told CBS 17.

Jordan Turnage, 21, of Creedmoor

Jordan Turnage, 21, of Creedmoor was given a $65,000 secured bond and police said he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Video shows broad-daylight shootout at Henderson gas station

Police said the second suspect turned himself in Tuesday night.

Charles Green turned himself in and was given a $111,000 secured bond. Police said he was charged with ” AWDWIK, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property, and Discharging a Weapon in the City Limits.”

Police said the third suspect, a 17-year-old, also surrendered to police.

CBS 17 crews were at the gas station on Monday morning, and there were still several bullet holes lining the front windows of the building.

The front door had been shattered over the weekend but had since been replaced.

One person involved sustained some injuries to their feet but is expected to recover.

“I’m glad I wasn’t standing there,” said Norman Brown.

Brown could have been standing in a line of fire, had he paid a visit to the gas station over the weekend.

He said he goes there frequently.

“With God’s blessing, you know, I wasn’t,” Brown added. “It kind of shakes me up a little bit.”

Saturday afternoon’s shootout was something no one CBS 17 spoke with in town had ever seen before.

“Wow. That is terrible,” said Jennifer Edwards.

CBS 17 crews showed Edwards the surveillance video.

She watched as cameras captured a man getting out of a white car, with what looked to be a type of rifle tucked into his pants.

The man is seen heading to the door of the gas station, when another man at the door goes back inside and appears to draw his gun.

Suddenly, dozens of shots are fired through the glass door and across the gas station.

The glass door shatters, and a third man is spotted stumbling out of the building, to his car for safety.

The men with the guns are seen walking behind the gas station building, and the shooting stops.

“It’s a little scary to know that you can just be getting gas and something like that happens,” explains Edwards.

She said crime seems to be going up in her city, and she’s not sure how it can be fixed.

“I don’t know what police could do,” said Edwards.

She hopes her community can be safe for everyone once again.

“I try and always keep aware of my surroundings, everywhere I go,” said Edwards.

“Anytime, anybody, anywhere could maybe get hit by a bullet,” said Brown.

Goldsboro PD says shooting at Wayne UNC Healthcare was an accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say the incident that happened Sunday night where a suspected active shooting situation was happening was actually an accidental gun discharge. Sunday night, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to Wayne UNC Healthcare in reference to a shooting that occurred on the premises.A female victim, identified as Sade Jones of […]
WNCT

Two injured at Southgate Apartments after shooting on Sunday night

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the pool area of the Southgate Apartment Sunday night after reports of shots were fired. “Once on scene, they located two individuals who had been shot. A 37-year-old male suffered serious injuries and a 20-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to […]
FOX8 News

Pittsboro man charged with strangling woman in the presence of minor

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple counts of assault on a female, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, deputies came to the 5300 block of Mt. Olive Church Road after getting reports of a “physical domestic disturbance.” Deputies say they heard “an active […]
cbs17

Garner man charged in shooting death of stepdad in Clayton home, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man was charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his stepfather at a Clayton home Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported as a shooting around 3:20 p.m. at 117 Verrazano Place, which is in a neighborhood off Shotwell Road near U.S. 70 business, according to a news release from Clayton town officials.
cbs17

1 in custody after Raleigh carjacking, chase and crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed carjacker fled in a victim’s car before wrecking during a police chase Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, police said. The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. at the BP gas station at 3520 Capital Blvd., according to Raleigh police. A person armed...
Person
Jennifer Edwards
cbs17

Final suspect arrested in Henderson gas station shootout: police

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The fourth and final suspect in a Henderson gas station shootout from May 28 was arrested Thursday, police said. Detectives with the Henderson Police Department took Jaymon Gibson into custody while in Durham on Thursday. Police said a corresponding search warrant served revealed the AR...
cbs17

21 homes, 6 businesses and community center hit by gunfire in Durham in 2022, reports show

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – So far this year there have been more than 50 reports of shooting vandalism incidents in Durham, according to data from the Durham Police Department. CBS 17 recently requested a list of shooting incidents for the first quarter of the year. The data showed there were 57 shooting vandalism incidents in Durham from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022.
WRAL News

1 killed in crash in Raleigh along Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Raleigh on Sunday morning. The wreck happened on Capital Boulevard near the Durant Road intersection sometime before 5 a.m. Police said the crash involved one vehicle and one person died. WRAL News is working to learn more about the...
