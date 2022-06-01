Governor Murphy, Department of NJ announce second round of proposed career, technical education projects to receive funding under Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act

The imminent retirement of Justice Barry Albin from the New Jersey Supreme Court has some criminal justice reformers anxious about the future. Reformers say Albin, one of the court’s staunchest liberals, brought a unique perspective to the court as the only sitting justice with a background in public defense and civil rights. He will hit […] The post Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO