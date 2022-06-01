ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Governor Murphy, Department of NJ announce second round of proposed career, technical education projects to receive funding under Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges Wednesday recommended projects to the Legislature as part of the second round of grant funding designated for county colleges and county vocational school districts (CVSD) under the Securing Our Children’s Future...

wrnjradio.com

Comments / 4

John Patterson
4d ago

First need to work on lowering the price of gas and a tax break like New York on the tax, otherwise it doesn't matter what funding you put into action, people will not be able to take advantage if they can not afford the gas to get to the community colleges or trade school!! Cut the cost of GAS for all and put STIMULUS checks back so citizens of New Jersey can afford to live, especially SENIOR CITIZENS!!

Reply
2
Related
wrnjradio.com

NJ Transit celebrates Pride Month with Pride buses

NEW JERSEY – NJ TRANSIT unveiled two Ride with Pride themed buses to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community and its allies during Pride Month. The wrapped buses will be on display throughout New Jersey on the transit system. In collaboration with their sponsor, Hackensack Meridian Health, the Ride with Pride wraps are designed to show support and raise awareness of inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Want more of a say in your kid’s education? NJ nonprofit wants to train you for free

A program launching this summer aims to transform New Jersey parents into stronger advocates for their children's education. Following seven virtual sessions, participants will ideally be more informed about the policy making processes within their local districts, the best ways to have their voices heard, and ways to access school data that are designed to illustrate the quality of education in the Garden State.
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

NJ schools get remote option on election day in response to Texas shooting

New Jersey schools acting as polling places for this Tuesday's primary election will have the option to have a remote learning day, state officials confirmed. Several districts have informed their communities that students and teachers will not be in the building on election day. These precautions are being taken as a direct result of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
News 12

Package of bills in the works in New Jersey to address teacher shortage

A package of bills is now in the works in New Jersey, meant to get more teachers back in classrooms during a shortage that's only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation would create the "Grow Your Own Teacher Loan Redemption Program." It encourages students who graduated from high...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Craig Coughlin
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed in full swing, but still no rules for detecting if workers are high on the job

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six weeks after New Jersey launched a highly profitable recreational marijuana program and 15 months after the law allowing it took effect, the state agency charged with regulating the new industry still has not come up with basic standards for detecting weed in the workplace.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court

The imminent retirement of Justice Barry Albin from the New Jersey Supreme Court has some criminal justice reformers anxious about the future. Reformers say Albin, one of the court’s staunchest liberals, brought a unique perspective to the court as the only sitting justice with a background in public defense and civil rights. He will hit […] The post Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#Technical Education#Infrastructure#Vocational Schools#Politics State#Politics Governor#Department Of Nj#Legislature#Cvsd#Cte#The Murphy Administration
NJ.com

N.J. may punish those who discriminate when making home appraisals

Real estate appraisers in New Jersey would face penalties for discriminating against a homeowner, buyer, or their agents because of their race or nationality under a proposal state lawmakers began advancing this week. Under the bill (S777) appraisers who are found to lower a house’s appraisal because of race, color,...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Beach Radio

New Jersey day trips that won’t cost you a dime (Opinion)

With gas prices going up to $5 a gallon and everything else going up with it, vacationing in New Jersey is going to be a lot more expensive this summer. It's not like you're getting a cost of living raise every time prices go up. If that happened, you'd be getting several raises a week.
roi-nj.com

Why N.J. is not ready (not close to ready) for massive EV implementation

There is growing alarm among the state’s environmental activists over the slow progress in implementing Gov. Phil Murphy’s anti-fossil fuel plan and a growing realization among others about just how impractical and costly the governor’s plan is. Empower New Jersey, the umbrella organization for climate alarmists, is...
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

George Woody, first Black county chairman in N.J., dies at 95

George G. Woody, Jr., a former Republican councilman in Roselle who later switched parties to become New Jersey’s first Black county chairman, died on May 20. He was 95. Woody became the first Black to win a seat on the Roselle City Council in 1957. He ran on a ticket headed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Malcolm S. Forbes, who unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Robert Meyner that year.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Some N.J. schools used as polling locations will go virtual on election day

Some New Jersey schools being used as polling locations will transition to virtual learning for election day, according to district officials. Districts announced they received guidance from the state Department of Education encouraging remote learning on Tuesday so added security could be present at polling locations. The recommendation comes in the wake of the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
NUTLEY, NJ
94.3 The Point

3 Great New Jersey Boardwalks Make Best In America List

We here in New Jersey know that we have the best boardwalks in the world, and now a recent report lets the whole world know, too. The Garden State dominates the list of the top 10 boardwalks in America. According to a very recently published report by Trending Travel, there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy